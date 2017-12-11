Laser shows and fountains are popular highlights

Media Contact

Martina Ruff

07473/271177

***@lps-laser.de Martina Ruff07473/271177

End

-- For many decades, professional laser shows inspire. They are already indispensable to events.At impressive events, such as concerts, festivals, anniversaries or other big events they are counting to the firmly booked set up.These color-brilliant highlights are as unique as versatile at the same time.As impressive beam show, in which various beam effects such as tunnel effects and fans effects draw the audience captivated, or a graphic show, which differents graphical elements, as well as animated shows on different screens staged tidy colors and flexible application possibilities - 16.7 million colors and the flexibly usage make a laser show to an entertaining crowd-pullers.But not only laser show productions alone generate emotional moments with goose bumps.Also the combination with other, breathtaking media create stunning multimedia show highlights.So the professional interaction of laser show and fountains are still a very special eye-catcher.Impressive fountains have been created already in the renaissance period.This passion for animated water lasts until today, which is why the technology has evolved accordingly. Our todays technical standard make it possible to create different water fountains for fountain shows. Synchronously accompanied by music, a graceful performance of the water jets gets realized, which remembers on a dance performance. When fascinating fountains are combined with colorful attraction of laser production, a captivated audience is guaranteed.In cause of the water, the light of the laser beams gets broken in a special way, which brings the beam elegantly to glitter and shine. The professionals of LPS-Lasersysteme have realized numerous multimedia show highlights in composition with fountains. Whether colored beams, individual and strong emotion laser graphics and animations - all this is combined harmoniously with the various water effects. Temporary enthusiasm enjoyed for example the visitors of the "Global Fair & Festival" in the Korean Incheon or of the "Festival de Luz" in Medellin, Colombia.The show experts of LPS are also gladly consulted to fixed installations and their laser show systems professionally used. Whether in the "Porto Cairo Mall" in Egypt, at the 5-star "Spa Hotel Pomegranate"in Greece, or in South Korea for "Musical Fountains" in Andong, "Musical Fountains" in Bulkwangchun, "Musical fountains" in Yangsan, or at the amusement park "Kangwon Land" - to cite just a few examples - the visitors are regularly pulled in the spell, professional and engaging multimedia shows with music-synchronous laser show and water fountains.LPS-LasersystemeMartina RuffMarketing DirectorHaidschwärze 1872131 OfterdingenTel: 07473/271177