Text My Main Number Announced About Their Landline Texting Services for B2C Industries
Text My Main Number (TMMN) is one of the local business messaging solution providers in the USA. Recently, they have shared about their landline texting service for B2C industry clients and how they got benefited with this service.
The Text My Main Number enables the business aka office landline or toll free number to send and receive text messages and MMS over the landline number. This adds the flexible and most viable communication channel between customer and business. With the usage of this solution, now, customers don't need to manage multiple numbers of the company or organization. At the same time, business can make communication management easier. Below are the few key benefits of landline texting service offered by Text My Main Number, which B2C client can gain:
· - Addition of effective and flexible communication channel (texting) in the business model
· - A single contact number for both texting and calling
· - Instant reply to customer to give him a sense of value added service using auto reply feature
· - Cost saving on advertising material as same contact details can be used by customers
· - An advanced communication mechanism which will contribute towards brand building and gaining brand benefits
· - Remote access of the system to manage and respond communication from anywhere
· - Answer frequently asked questions automatically using the ITR (Integrated Text Response) feature
· - Reports to see the communication happened and measure productivity
The representative of the company further shared this business messaging solution for B2C (Business to Customer) industries will touch each business entity and increase the satisfaction ratio at a greater extent. To be specific, this text to business main line service will benefit following business entities:
· Customers (by offering the texting solution to connect with the company)
· Staff members (by keeping their personal and professional lives separate) and
· Business (By gaining improved satisfaction from customers and staff members)
The representative of Text My Main Number, further shared, this solution can offer maximum benefits to the B2C organizations. To give a clear hint of what kind of businesses can leverage benefits from this business messaging services, he shared the names of a few B2C industry verticals which are leveraging the benefits of this service, which are shared below:
· - Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities
· - Hotels and restaurants
· - Hair Salon
· - Law firms and agencies
· - Automobile service providers
· - Insurance agencies
· - School, colleges and universities
· - Club and bar
· - Concierge
· - Crisis hotline
· - And many more
The B2C organization can subscribe to landline texting service offered by Text My Main Number at a fair price. This is a monthly subscription with no hidden T&C. The company also offers 30 days free trial to test this solution and experience the difference on your own. To know more about their business messaging service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
To book your free 30 days trial account, drop a line to info@textmymainnumber.com
