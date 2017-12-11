 
News By Tag
* Business messaging service
* Landline texting service
* Landline texting solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Text My Main Number Announced About Their Landline Texting Services for B2C Industries

Text My Main Number (TMMN) is one of the local business messaging solution providers in the USA. Recently, they have shared about their landline texting service for B2C industry clients and how they got benefited with this service.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business messaging service
Landline texting service
Landline texting solution

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is one of the business messaging solution providers in the USA. The company offers landline texting service to customers in the USA. Their main target market is B2C customers and the representative of the company shared details about their offering, B2C customers of the company as well as how they got benefited.

The Text My Main Number enables the business aka office landline or toll free number to send and receive text messages and MMS over the landline number. This adds the flexible and most viable communication channel between customer and business. With the usage of this solution, now, customers don't need to manage multiple numbers of the company or organization. At the same time, business can make communication management easier. Below are the few key benefits of landline texting service offered by Text My Main Number, which B2C client can gain:

·         - Addition of effective and flexible communication channel (texting) in the business model

·         - A single contact number for both texting and calling

·         - Instant reply to customer to give him a sense of value added service using auto reply feature

·         - Cost saving on advertising material as same contact details can be used by customers

·         - An advanced communication mechanism which will contribute towards brand building and gaining brand benefits

·         - Remote access of the system to manage and respond communication from anywhere

·         - Answer frequently asked questions automatically using the ITR (Integrated Text Response) feature

·         - Reports to see the communication happened and measure productivity

The representative of the company further shared this business messaging solution for B2C (Business to Customer) industries will touch each business entity and increase the satisfaction ratio at a greater extent. To be specific, this text to business main line service will benefit following business entities:

·         Customers (by offering the texting solution to connect with the company)

·         Staff members (by keeping their personal and professional lives separate) and

·         Business (By gaining improved satisfaction from customers and staff members)

The representative of Text My Main Number, further shared, this solution can offer maximum benefits to the B2C organizations. To give a clear hint of what kind of businesses can leverage benefits from this business messaging services, he shared the names of a few B2C industry verticals which are leveraging the benefits of this service, which are shared below:

·         - Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities

·         - Hotels and restaurants

·         - Hair Salon

·        -  Law firms and agencies

·         - Automobile service providers

·         - Insurance agencies

·         - School, colleges and universities

·         - Club and bar

·         - Concierge

·         - Crisis hotline

·         - And many more

The B2C organization can subscribe to landline texting service offered by Text My Main Number at a fair price. This is a monthly subscription with no hidden T&C. The company also offers 30 days free trial to test this solution and experience the difference on your own. To know more about their business messaging service, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/

To book your free 30 days trial account, drop a line to info@textmymainnumber.com

Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Source:Multilink Technologies, Inc.
Email:***@textmymainnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Business messaging service, Landline texting service, Landline texting solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Text My Main Number PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share