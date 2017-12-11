 
Industry News





Decorative Concrete Floors for New York Businesses is Becoming "The Norm"

Company in New York Showcases Flooring Option for Business in the City
 
 
REXFORD, N.Y. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- n response to consumer demand, decorative concrete manufacturers and installers have come up with some amazingly innovative solutions for concrete floors. Because of this, the level of popularity for decorative concrete floors in New York businesses has skyrocketed in the past several years. With so many benefits, it is easy to understand why.

Especially for companies that offer professional services, such as law firms, accounting firms, and banks, it is imperative to provide clients with something unique and extraordinary. Beyond providing outstanding services to clients, it is important to choose the right office aesthetics. This helps make a great first impression. Decorative concrete creates a professional corporate atmosphere that is comfortable, warm, and inviting

To better understand the growing popularity of decorative concrete floors in New York businesses, consider some of the key benefits.

·      Scratch Resistant – The last thing that you want your potential and existing clients to see is a scratched floor. Fortunately, decorative concrete is scratch resistant. If you had your heart set on a hardwood flooring system, but then realizes that scratches would be an ongoing problem, you can always choose stamped concrete. With this, a professional installer will use the appropriate mat or stamp to create concrete floors that look exactly like hardwood, but without risk of being scratched.

·      Low Maintenance – Whether growing your successful New York business or starting a new business, you have little time to spend worrying about floor maintenance. After having decorative concrete floors installed at your New York business, they need to be sealed. By doing so, there is very little maintenance involved other than having the floors resealed about once a year.

·      Design Elements – Selecting from a wide range of gorgeous colors, patterns, and textures is the most exciting aspect of having decorative concrete floors installed in your New York business. You can choose a single color, multiple colors, unique graphics, stamped designs, overlay designs, and more. Virtually anything is possible with decorative concrete.

To get more information about the services provided by Specialty Concrete Services, please visit http://specialtyconcretesystems.com/

About Specialty Concrete Services: Founded in 2003, Specialty Concrete Services is an owner-operated concrete company that specializes in stamped concrete. This company strives to meet, if not exceed, every customer's expectations by providing professional services and only the highest quality services.

