 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Redevelopment
* Urban Revitalization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Rochester's Orchard-Whitney Site is Ready for Redevelopment

The Orchard-Whitney site is primed for redevelopment after successfully working through an EPA-funded revitalization planning project and receiving a Record of Decision
 
 
Orchard-Whitney Site in Rochester, New York
Orchard-Whitney Site in Rochester, New York
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Real Estate
* Redevelopment
* Urban Revitalization

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
* Projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Rochester, New York has published a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Orchard-Whitney site, located at 415 Orchard Street and 354 Whitney Street. This 3.9 acre property is located less than 5 minutes from Rochester's city center and is the beneficiary of substantial and sustained pre-development efforts.

The Orchard-Whitney site hosted a variety of industrial uses since the early 1900s—leaving behind a legacy of contaminants including heavy metals and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds in the soil and groundwater. More than $5 million of city, state and federal resources have been committed to the demolition and cleanup of the site.

Receiving a Record of Decision last year, now the Orchard-Whitney site has outsized redevelopment potential. There is a considerable number of vacant or underutilized parcels around the site. By extending a short distance north to Lyell Avenue, south to Riley Park and east to Broad Street there are an additional 7 acres of vacant or underutilized properties. Some of these are city-owned, and together they could add valuable street frontage that increases the ultimate redevelopment potential of the site.

The city is dedicated to this project and the area and it continues to commit significant resources towards it redevelopment. Most recently, U.S. EPA has funded revitalization planning for the site and the surrounding neighborhoods, which has produced significant due diligence towards this sites eventual redevelopment.

Proposals must be submitted via emailed PDF file by 5:00PM April 3, 2017

If you have questions about the RFP contact Dorraine Kirkmire at Dorraine.Kirkmire@cityofrochester.gov.

View details of this opportunity in this site's listing at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/listings/view/174

Learn even more about this project at:  https://brownfieldlistings.com/projectboard/view/178

Request to receive access to this RFP using the form at:  http://orchardwhitney.com/opportunity/rfp-request-form

Contact
Brownfield Listings
***@brownfieldlistings.com
End
Source:Brownfield Listings LLC
Email:***@brownfieldlistings.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Redevelopment, Urban Revitalization
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brownfield Listings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share