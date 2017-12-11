News By Tag
Rochester's Orchard-Whitney Site is Ready for Redevelopment
The Orchard-Whitney site is primed for redevelopment after successfully working through an EPA-funded revitalization planning project and receiving a Record of Decision
The Orchard-Whitney site hosted a variety of industrial uses since the early 1900s—leaving behind a legacy of contaminants including heavy metals and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds in the soil and groundwater. More than $5 million of city, state and federal resources have been committed to the demolition and cleanup of the site.
Receiving a Record of Decision last year, now the Orchard-Whitney site has outsized redevelopment potential. There is a considerable number of vacant or underutilized parcels around the site. By extending a short distance north to Lyell Avenue, south to Riley Park and east to Broad Street there are an additional 7 acres of vacant or underutilized properties. Some of these are city-owned, and together they could add valuable street frontage that increases the ultimate redevelopment potential of the site.
The city is dedicated to this project and the area and it continues to commit significant resources towards it redevelopment. Most recently, U.S. EPA has funded revitalization planning for the site and the surrounding neighborhoods, which has produced significant due diligence towards this sites eventual redevelopment.
Proposals must be submitted via emailed PDF file by 5:00PM April 3, 2017
If you have questions about the RFP contact Dorraine Kirkmire at Dorraine.Kirkmire@
View details of this opportunity in this site's listing at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/
Learn even more about this project at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/
Request to receive access to this RFP using the form at: http://orchardwhitney.com/
