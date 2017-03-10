News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Howard University Site for 2017 Kick-Off of "I am Psyched" Pop-up Museum National Tour
Museum Co-Creator and HU Grad Alum Dr. Shari Miles-Cohen to Lead Discussion on the Historic Role of Women in the Mental Health Field
Panelists/Guests in attendance include:
Carlota Ocampo, PhD, Provost, Trinity University (also a Howard grad alum)
Angela P. Cole Dixon, PhD, Professor and Chair, Howard University Department of Psychology
Jessica Henderson Daniel, PhD, ABPP, President-elect, American Psychological Association
Okianer Christian Dark, Esq., Associate Provost for Faculty Development, Howard University
Constance M. Ellison, M.S., Ph.D., Senior Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Howard University
Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA (invited), President, Howard University
Bernard A. Mair, Ph.D., Dean, College of Arts & Sciences, Professor of Mathematics, Howard University
Anthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D., R.Ph. Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Howard University
The pop-up museum comes to Howard as the university celebrates its 150th year and is sponsored in part by the American Psychological Association which is celebrating its 125th year. The museum, in fact depicts two legendary Howard University women. First, psychologist Mamie Phipps Clark, who earned her BA and MA at Howard in 1938 and 1939 respectively. She would go on to earn her PhD at Columbia University. Dr. Phipps Clark worked with her husband, Dr. Kenneth B. Clark, to assist lawyer Thurgood Marshall in his preparation to argue the case Brown v. Topeka Board of Education. The second psychologist featured with links to HU is Dr. Carolyn Robinson Payton, the first woman director of the US Peace Corps. Dr. Payton was also was director of the HU Counseling Service from 1970 to 1977 and also Dean of Counseling and Career Development at Howard from 1979 until 1995.
Additional Tour Dates through April
I am Psyched! at Drexel University (Philadelphia)
February 27-March 10, 2017
I am Psyched! at St. John's University (New York City)
March 13-18, 2017
I am Psyched! at the University of Memphis (Memphis, TN)
April 5-8, 2017
I am Psyched! at Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale)
April 28-30, 2017
Funding for the installation of "I am Psyched at Howard University" was provided by the American Psychological Association, Howard University Department of Psychology, and the National Black Employees Association. Contributors to I am Psyched! include Champions: APA Division 35: Society for the Psychology of Women and the APA Women's Programs Office; Sponsors: APA's Public Interest Directorate and Office of Ethnic Minority Affairs; Benefactor: APA Minority Fellowship Office; Supporter: APA Division 1: Society for General Psychology and the National Black Employees Association;
Persons wishing more information about the tour can contactTanya Burrwell or Anastasiya Tsoy (202) 336-6044.
Contact
InsPR Media
***@insprmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse