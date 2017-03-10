Howard University Site for 2017 Kick-Off of "I am Psyched" Pop-up Museum National Tour

Museum Co-Creator and HU Grad Alum Dr. Shari Miles-Cohen to Lead Discussion on the Historic Role of Women in the Mental Health Field

-- Howard University is the first 2017 stop for the national tour of "I am Psyched: Inspiring Histories, Inspiring Lives: Women of Color in Psychology", a multimedia pop-up museum aimed at encouraging women and girls to pursue careers in the behavioral sciences (mental health fields). The tour is sponsored in part by the American Psychological Association (APA). One of the museum's co-creators, Howard University graduate alum Shari Miles-Cohen, PhD will kick-off the opening day program at 9 am Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The program (moderated by WHUR-FM's Renee Nash) will include a discussion of women psychologists talking about making positive social change. The exhibit will be on display at the Louis Stokes Health Sciences Library, 501 W St., NW, Washington, DC 20059 from February 21-23, 2017.Panelists/Guests in attendance include:Carlota Ocampo, PhD, Provost, Trinity University (also a Howard grad alum)Angela P. Cole DixonPhD, Professor and Chair, Howard University Department of PsychologyJessica Henderson Daniel, PhD, ABPP, President-elect, American Psychological AssociationOkianer Christian Dark, Esq., Associate Provost for Faculty Development, Howard UniversityConstance M. Ellison, M.S., Ph.D., Senior Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Howard UniversityWayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA (invited), President, Howard UniversityBernard A. Mair, Ph.D., Dean, College of Arts & Sciences, Professor of Mathematics, Howard UniversityAnthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D., R.Ph. Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Howard UniversityThe pop-up museum comes to Howard as the university celebrates its 150year and is sponsored in part by the American Psychological Association which is celebrating its 125th year. The museum, in fact depicts two legendary Howard University women. First, psychologist Mamie Phipps Clark, who earned her BA and MA at Howard in 1938 and 1939 respectively. She would go on to earn her PhD at Columbia University. Dr. Phipps Clark worked with her husband, Dr. Kenneth B. Clark, to assist lawyer Thurgood Marshall in his preparation to argue the case Brown v. Topeka Board of Education. The second psychologist featured with links to HU is Dr. Carolyn Robinson Payton, the first woman director of the US Peace Corps. Dr. Payton was also was director of the HU Counseling Service from 1970 to 1977 and also Dean of Counseling and Career Development at Howard from 1979 until 1995.Additional Tour Dates through AprilI am Psyched! at Drexel University (Philadelphia)February 27-March 10, 2017I am Psyched! at St. John's University (New York City)March 13-18, 2017I am Psyched! at the University of Memphis (Memphis, TN)April 5-8, 2017I am Psyched! at Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale)April 28-30, 2017Funding for the installation of "I am Psyched at Howard University" was provided by the American Psychological Association, Howard University Department of Psychology, and the National Black Employees Association. Contributors to I am Psyched! include Champions: APA Division 35: Society for the Psychology of Women and the APA Women's Programs Office; Sponsors: APA's Public Interest Directorate and Office of Ethnic Minority Affairs; Benefactor: APA Minority Fellowship Office; Supporter: APA Division 1: Society for General Psychology and the National Black Employees Association;Donors: APA's Division 9: Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues and Division 26: Society for the History of Psychology; and Friends: APA's Division 2: Society for the Teaching of Psychology, Division 24: Society for Theoretical and Philosophical Psychology, the APA Office on Children, Youth, and Families, and members of the Wright Institute Community, Berkeley, CA. Members of the Girls Advisory Committee provided expertise on all facets of planning.Persons wishing more information about the tour can contactTanya Burrwell or Anastasiya Tsoy (202) 336-6044.