DEP Wins 2017 Automotive Website Award in Websites Category
Dealer eProcess Automotive Website Award WinnerThe Dealer eProcess website solution provides unique navigation and lead generation functionality. The dynamic infrastructure delivers 100 percent of website HTML content to all devices with maximum load speeds, engagement, content displays, and calls-to-action. Doing so vastly improves both local and organic search results.
"The Dealer eProcess website provides my customers the experience they need at all points in the sales funnel," commented Steve Koch of David Stanley Auto Group. "The integration of OEM information, including rebates, incentives, and build-your-car capabilities, make my sites a place where shoppers get informed and educated similar to a 3rd party or manufacturer site."
The research on automotive website providers is conducted both from vendor demonstrations of their technology and independent testing by PCG of automotive website platforms.
We applaud Dealer eProcess taking home a 2017 Automotive Website Award, and thank them for their continued innovation in this category.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess is the leading provider of automotive websites currently operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Holland. Our integrated approach to products and services provides dealers with full transparency, therefore bridging the gap between online marketing and in-store vehicle purchases. For more information about products offered by Dealer eProcess, call 877.551.2555 or visit us at www.dealereprocess.com.
About the 2017 AWA Awards
This year, the Automotive Website Awards took place following the first day of the National Automotive Dealers Association Convention. The Hyatt Regency New Orleans hosted the award show, which presented 37 awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers and one individual. Throughout the rest of the convention, car dealers can learn more about PCG by visiting booth #1261 at NADA. For more information about all the winners of the AWAs, please visit http://www.awa.autos.
Contact
Dealer eProcess
***@dealereprocess.com
