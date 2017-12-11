News By Tag
Judy Zehnder Keller to Be Honored As The '2017 Can Council Child Advocate of the Year'
Since 2000, the CAN Council's Child Advocate of the Year Award has annually honored an outstanding individual or group for being extraordinarily committed to making the Great Lakes Bay Region a better place for children and families. Past recipients include Richard J. Garber, Chip Hendrick, William (Bill) McNally, the dental team of Paul W. Allen, DDS, The Honorable Faye M. Harrison, AGP & Associates, Inc., and Al Doner of New Executive Mortgage.
Judy Zehnder Keller is the president and owner of the Bavarian Inn Lodge (http://www.bavarianinn.com/)
When asked about her profession, Judy proudly says, "I fry chicken and make beds for a living". Those that have worked with and for Judy know that she is also a fierce advocate for the well-being of her family, friends and staff!
Mrs. Judy Zehnder Keller has been a longtime supporter of the CAN Council and our mission to build communities where children are free from abuse and neglect. Suzanne Greenberg, President and CEO of the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region shared, "Judy's contribution to the children and families of the Frankenmuth community as well as the Great Lakes Bay Region reaches far beyond chicken and tourism." We welcome the community to join us on February 23rd as we honor one of our region's most passionate child advocates---Judy Zehnder Keller as our 2017 Child Advocate of the Year!
About the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region
The CAN Council is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Great Lakes Bay Region dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect through its nationally-accredited and award-winning education, awareness, intervention and advocacy programs. It is the only nonprofit organization in the Great Lakes Bay Region devoted to this cause. Founded in 1979, the CAN Council has consistently grown over the past 37 years to meet the needs of the community's children and families. For more information, visit CANcouncil.org or call (989) 752-7226.
