Global Bread Market – Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "World: Bread And Bakery Product - Market Report. Analysis and Forecast to 2025"This report has been designed to provide a detailed analysis of the global bread market. It covers the most recent data sets of quantitative medium-term projections, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices. The report also includes a comparative analysis of the leading consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the globe. The forecast outlines market prospects to 2025.In 2015, the value of total imports for bread and bakery products stood at 28.9 billion USD. In physical terms, the total volume of bread and bakery products reached 10,319 thousand tonnes in 2015, 195 thousand tonnes (2%) more than the previous year.In 2015, the U.S. (1,190 thousand tonnes), the UK (875 thousand tonnes), France (775 thousand tonnes), Germany (724 thousand tonnes), the Netherlands (504 thousand tonnes), Canada (453 thousand tonnes) and Belgium (396 thousand tonnes) were the main destinations for bread and bakery product imports, together comprising 48% of total imports.From 2007 to 2015, according to market research conducted by IndexBox, all the leading countries in terms of imports figures registered a positive trend pattern, but their growth remained consistent with the global average. The global imports structure by country also changed slightly over the period from 2007-2015.In 2015 (against the figures for 2014), most countries recorded an increase in total imports. The U.S. (+12%), Germany (+11%) and Canada (+10%) posted the fastest rates of growth in the global bread market. The Netherlands (-14%) and Belgium (1%) registered a decline.TABLE OF CONTENTS1. INTRODUCTION1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1 KEY FINDINGS2.2 MARKET TRENDS3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1 MARKET VOLUME AND VALUE3.2 CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY3.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BY COUNTRY3.4 MARKET FORECAST TO 20254. PRODUCTION4.1 PRODUCTION IN 2007-20154.2 PRODUCTION BY COUNTRY5. IMPORTS5.1 IMPORTS IN 2007-20155.2 IMPORTS BY COUNTRY5.3 IMPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY6. EXPORTS6.1 EXPORTS IN 2007-20156.2 EXPORTS BY COUNTRY6.3 EXPORT PRICES BY COUNTRY7. PROFILES OF MAJOR PRODUCERSYou can also find a template on SlideShare