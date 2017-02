Ellsworth Insurance Agency Hires New Employee

Edwardsville, Illinois agency is member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Ellsworth Insurance Agency's Chloe Phelps

Contact

Elizabeth Powers

***@viaa4u.com Elizabeth Powers

End

-- Ellsworth Insurance Agency recently hired Chloe Phelps as an administrative assistant. In this position, her responsibilities include telephone work, information processing, correspondence, organizing files, scheduling appointments, special projects, and other clerical and organizational tasks. She also will develop and expand the agency's extensive social media efforts.Ellsworth Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency that specializes in auto, home, life and commercial insurance. Founded in 2016, the agency is owned by Kurt Ellsworth and is located at 1403 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville, Ill. Ellsworth Insurance Agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.For more information about Ellsworth Insurance Agency, visit http://www.ellsworth- insurance.com or call (618) 656-3141.