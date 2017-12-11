 
News By Tag
* Edwardsville Illinois
* Insurance Alliance
* Insurance Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Ellsworth Insurance Agency Hires New Employee

Edwardsville, Illinois agency is member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
 
 
Ellsworth Insurance Agency's Chloe Phelps
Ellsworth Insurance Agency's Chloe Phelps
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ellsworth Insurance Agency recently hired Chloe Phelps as an administrative assistant.  In this position, her responsibilities include telephone work, information processing, correspondence, organizing files, scheduling appointments, special projects, and other clerical and organizational tasks.  She also will develop and expand the agency's extensive social media efforts.

Ellsworth Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency that specializes in auto, home, life and commercial insurance.  Founded in 2016, the agency is owned by Kurt Ellsworth and is located at 1403 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville, Ill.  Ellsworth Insurance Agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Ellsworth Insurance Agency, visit http://www.ellsworth-insurance.com or call (618) 656-3141.

Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
End
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Tags:Edwardsville Illinois, Insurance Alliance, Insurance Agency
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share