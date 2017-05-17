 
News By Tag
* Demolition
* Rigging
* Industrial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Marlboro
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

R. Baker and Son: What is a Critical Lift?

 
 
Rigging Equipment
Rigging Equipment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Demolition
Rigging
Industrial

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Marlboro - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Reports

MARLBORO, N.J. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In the crane and rigging industry, a critical lift is a rigging activity in which a comprehensive plan is necessary to minimize risk of crane failure or catastrophic loss. As for the term "critical lift", though there is no universally-accepted single definition or industry standard used for categorization, there are a number of items that are common to various agencies and rigging industry associations. OSHA characterizes the definition thusly: a critical lift is one that a) exceeds 75% of the rated capacity of the crane or derrick, or b) requires the use of more than one crane or derrick. Various other government agencies and industry associations such as NIOSH, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Energy use their own criteria to classify a critical lift that will require development of a critical lift plan.  Following are some of the most commonly-appearing elements of a critical lift (keeping in mind that specific projects have unique conditions that should be taken into consideration):

• Any lift that requires more than one crane
• Loads exceeding 75% of a crane's rated capacity
• Lifting of personnel
• Load suspension above rigging personnel
• Loads not in view of the crane operator
• Loads of exceptional value
• Loads that have the potential for becoming unstable during rigging

If it is determined that a lift is to be considered critical, a detailed critical lift plan must be prepared. Following an analysis by qualified rigging personnel, a critical lift plan should include details such as size and weight of the load, equipment needed, boom length and angle, crane and boom positioning, required personnel, crane capacity, sequencing, and environmental conditions, among others.  The critical lift plan should be thoroughly reviewed with the rigging crew prior to the lift to ensure that all necessary details and required safety procedures are in place.

R. Baker & Son, a leading rigging contractor since 1936, has conducted countless critical lifts for a vast array of clients in a variety of industries throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. They are staffed by experienced master riggers, engineers, and skilled rigging tradespersons and equipped with all of the necessary equipment to handle even the most complex rigging projects with the highest safety standards.

R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services
190 Boundary Road
Marlboro, NJ 07746
732-222-3553
http://www.rbaker.com

Contact
Art Sferlazzo
Director of Business Development
***@rbaker.com
End
Source:R. Baker & Son
Email:***@rbaker.com Email Verified
Tags:Demolition, Rigging, Industrial
Industry:Industrial
Location:Marlboro - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share