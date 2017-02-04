News By Tag
Lean Management Platform Kanbanize Announces Technology Partnership With ActionableАgile™
The integration of the ActionableAgile™ premium analytics module to the SaaS Kanban platform allows users of Kanbanize to visualize the data collected from their workflows and use it to make their processes even more predictable.
The seamless integration combines the workflow of the visual Kanban Board with a 10x more powerful analytics module behind. The newly launched analytics suite features charts such as a Cycle Time Scatterplot, Aging Work in Progress Chart, Cycle Time Histograms, Monte Carlo Simulations and more tools to help premium users make data-driven decisions and predictions about their projects.
"We are excited to announce that our premium analytics add-on, fueled by ActionableAgile™
Team and Organization plan subscribers in Kanbanize will still retain access to the Standard Kanbanize Analytics module and can opt in to add Premium ActionableAgile™
"ActionableAgile™
About Kanbanize
Kanbanize is visual lean management platform that boosts your team's efficiency and productivity by applying the lean principles of the Kanban method to the way you work. We help you design your workflow, create a manageable project breakdown structure for your team, collaborate with others and track important metrics out of the box. Kanbanize helps eliminate the problems often faced by distributed teams or projects with many stakeholders while promoting a healthy workflow for less waste and a leaner process of getting things done. Learn more about Kanbanize (https://kanbanize.com/
About ActionableAgile™
ActionableAgile™
Get more information about the newly launched integration and how your team can make the best use of it at the Kanbanize Blog, or the contact listed for specific publicity queries.
