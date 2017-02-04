 
Industry News





Lean Management Platform Kanbanize Announces Technology Partnership With ActionableАgile™

The integration of the ActionableAgile™ premium analytics module to the SaaS Kanban platform allows users of Kanbanize to visualize the data collected from their workflows and use it to make their processes even more predictable.
 
 
Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Kanbanize, one of the leading SaaS platforms for Kanban lean management, announces the official launch of their integration with ActionableAgile™'s Analytics Tools to significantly build upon and expand the Kanban software's existing analytics module. The goal of the technological partnership is to provide advanced data visualization options that can help teams running their projects in Kanbanize further improve the predictability of how they manage and execute their work.

The seamless integration combines the workflow of the visual Kanban Board with a 10x more powerful analytics module behind. The newly launched analytics suite features charts such as a Cycle Time Scatterplot, Aging Work in Progress Chart, Cycle Time Histograms, Monte Carlo Simulations and more tools to help premium users make data-driven decisions and predictions about their projects.

"We are excited to announce that our premium analytics add-on, fueled by ActionableAgile™, is now officially available to all Kanbanize subscription plans," says Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO of Kanbanize. "Our team believes that a sophisticated, visual analytics module hooked to the workflow of a Kanban board can take any team to a much higher level of optimal decision-making and sustainable predictability. The striking accuracy and visual presentation of the analytics we have fused to our Kanban platform make this premium offering a real game changer. We truly believe any team using them in combination with Kanbanize will benefit in a big way."

Team and Organization plan subscribers in Kanbanize will still retain access to the Standard Kanbanize Analytics module and can opt in to add Premium ActionableAgile™ analytics to their accounts. Enterprise plan subscribers in Kanbanize will have the option to add Standard and Premium Analytics as a package across their entire accounts.

"ActionableAgile™ Analytics Tools can visualize the process data from the workflow mapped on the Kanban board of any team working in Kanbanize and make it possible to navigate the metrics collected from the team's process. With such a combination at their disposal, users will be able to confidently answer their customers' most pressing questions about the future of any project, such as "When will it be done?" I happen to believe that visualizing uncertainty as a shape, and not just a number, is a uniquely valuable thing that results when Kanbanize meets ActionableAgile™. I also think that it can become a very powerful method of making the best decisions and predictions, " says Daniel Vacanti, cofounder and CEO of ActionableAgile™.

About Kanbanize

Kanbanize is visual lean management platform that boosts your team's efficiency and productivity by applying the lean principles of the Kanban method to the way you work. We help you design your workflow, create a manageable project breakdown structure for your team, collaborate with others and track important metrics out of the box. Kanbanize helps eliminate the problems often faced by distributed teams or projects with many stakeholders while promoting a healthy workflow for less waste and a leaner process of getting things done. Learn more about Kanbanize (https://kanbanize.com/).

About ActionableAgile™

ActionableAgile™'s Analytics Tools (https://www.actionableagile.com/analytics-tools/) reveals the efficiency of your Lean or Agile process and will give you a road map for determining what process tweaks can be made to improve your process over time. Our analytics software empowers management and teams to achieve high levels of productivity by monitoring Work In Progress, Cycle Time, and Throughput. Capacity issues, bottlenecks and other constraints are also revealed quickly allowing for timely action.

Get more information about the newly launched integration and how your team can make the best use of it at the Kanbanize Blog, or the contact listed for specific publicity queries.

Contact
Monica Georgieff
Marketing Director of Kanbanize
***@ms.kanbanize.com
Source:
Email:***@ms.kanbanize.com Email Verified
