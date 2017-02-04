 
Hybrid Stock Exchange Introduces Blockchain Technology

HYBSE is exceptionally happy to announce the progress of the implementation of blockchain technology.
 
 
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Blockchain technology consists of data batches called "blocks" that use cryptographic validation to link themselves together. In other words, each block references and identifies the previous block by a hashing function (any function that can be used to map data of arbitrary size to data of fixed size), forming an unbroken chain, hence the name "Blockchain". It is a digital database but unlike most databases, it is not stored in a single master location or managed by any particular body. Instead, it is decentralized and is replicated and synchronized via the internet and is visible to anyone within the network.

There are many advantages and benefits of using blockchain technology in the financial sector, to name a few:

Disintermediation – two parties are able to make an exchange without the oversight or intermediation of a third party such as banks and governments, with the users having total control of all their information and transactions.
Durability, Reliability and Longevity – Due to decentralized networks, blockchain does not have a central point of failure and is better able to withstand malicious attacks.
Transparency – changes to public blockchains are publicly viewable by all parties creating transparency and therefore massively reducing the possibility of money laundering.
Faster Transactions with Lower Transaction Costs – By eliminating third party intermediaries and overhead costs,blockchain transactions can take minutes and are processed 24/7 at much lower transaction costs.

At HYBSE, the customers are the most important visitor. They are not done a favour by providing their services, rather they are doing us a favour by giving us the opportunity to do so. This is why our development thus far has been a critical process. Having said that, we are still in the process of perfecting and finalizing the finer details before we launch the blockchain technology. It should not be long until it is fully functional. We expect it to be fully operational by the end of March 2017.

The wallet is offered free of charge, the only cost you will face is the EUR 1200.00 for the access through the depot-wallet to the Hybrid Stock Exchange. Orders can then be placed directly on to the Stock Market without any middlemen.

Users will never experience trading as easy as with this new system!

Kindly visit our website www.hhpty.com for more information.

