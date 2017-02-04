News By Tag
New LED lighting is a winner at Medway Park sports hall
Earlsmann and NCS Technology have recently designed and installed new sports hall lighting at Medway Park leisure centre in Kent, applying their combined expertise to meet client needs.
Earlsmann and NCS – covering all your LED lighting needs, from design to installation
Following on from successful lighting projects at Hoo and Strood leisure centres in Medway in 2015, NCS and Earlsmann successfully bid for the contract to undertake a major LED lighting upgrade at Medway Park, the area's most prestigious leisure centre. The project included replacing the lighting in the main sports hall, which is used for a wide range of different sports.
Struggling with low light levels at sports facilities? Upgrade to LEDs
The existing lighting was 250W low bay type SON fittings. This lighting did not meet Sport England guidelines for each sport. An important national Badminton competition was scheduled to take place in October 2016, so it was imperative that the lighting was improved to meet the national standard light levels of at least 600 lux.
Earlsmann modelled the lighting using RELUX software. Based on this exercise, the company supplied 126 Gigaterra 100W EFL high bay lights to replace the SON fittings. NCS Technology installed these in the sports hall outside of peak hours, minimising disruption to users. The specified 600+ lux was achieved well in time for the badminton tournament.
LED lighting helps to create a Centre of Sporting Excellence at Medway Park
Feedback on the new lighting has been overwhelmingly positive – all sports are benefiting from playing under the new brighter LED lights. Medway Park is now able to promote itself as a Centre of Sporting Excellence for the region. The 12-court multi-use sports hall is a key part of this offering. The new LED lighting is providing ideal conditions for elite sport, including tournaments and training camps for badminton, basketball, judo and volleyball.
LED lighting investment rewarded with quick payback
The client took advantage of a Salix energy efficiency public finance loan to fund the project. The new LED lighting provides impressive savings of up to 75% from day one through reduced energy use and maintenance costs – covering the investment in LEDs within two years (the payback period required by the Salix funding).
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace as a lighting solution provider – working closely with clients from design right through to installation. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. It manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty.
Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products, call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.
http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
