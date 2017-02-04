Prestige Song of The South: Modern living spaces to enjoy the finer comforts of life

 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Prestige Song of The South is a premium residential development announced by the Prestige Group, destined to be located in Begur, Bangalore. Sprawling across a colossal 33 acres of land area, the property comprises of skillfully designed residential formats that are loaded with everything best. The homes are accommodated into 16 grand towers brilliantly adjusted into 7 blocks and are of 1, 2, 2.5, 3 and 4 BHK configurations. The size of the apartment starts at 644 sq. ft. and extends up to 2467 sq. ft. The homes have been impeccably done with latest and hi-quality interiors like vitrified tiled flooring, 3 track UPVC framed windows with mosquito mesh shutters and every single space available is optimally utilized.  Prestige Song of The South price is very reasonable and varies in the range of Rs. 29.94 lakhs to Rs. 1.14 crores.

Prestige Song of The South Bangalore is a hub of facilities and features that let you live a relaxed and comfortable life and saves on you commuting time to other places for such needs. The various external amenities provided in the residential compound include a meditation centre, kids' play area, swimming pool, gym, power back up, tennis court, lavish club house, outdoor party area, modern sports facilities, multipurpose hall, theatre, 24/7 video security, car parking etc. It is an eco-friendly campus that is surrounded by lush greeneries that enhance the beauty of the place besides making the living environment calm and peaceful.

Coming up at Begur, Off Bannerghatta Road in Bangalore, the project enjoys a strategic location and is close to all the emergency places within minutes. It is at a distance of 7-8 kms from Electronic City, PESIT South Campus, and JP Nagar, BTM. Several education institutes, malls, supermarkets, banks, hospitals etc. can be reached within shortest of time possible. The locality's proximity to the National Highway and being based along the major ORR provides smooth connectivity to Railway Station and Bangalore Airport.

The upcoming domestic community venture with its exceptionally designed apartments packed with exclusive features and a slew of external amenities, all available at a comfortable location, makes a great place to live in. The property at this decent price tag is undoubtedly a not to be missed apartment deal.

Contact Details:
Prestige Song Of The South
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.songofthesouth.net.in/

