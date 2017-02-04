 
Law firm and Lawyers Network in Portuguese speaking countries to start mid-2017

 
LISBON, Portugal - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Legal services providers Lex Alliance to formalize a network of partnerships accross all countries with Portuguese as official language.

These include the CPLP countries of Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor (Timor Leste).

The firm will also operate in countries with high density of Portuguese business and individuals like Luxembourg, Geneva, Paris, Macao and others.

Lex Alliance lawyers have been working in the past based on informal partnerships. The formalization of this alliance is a step forward in allowing small offices to unite efforts in offering full service capabilities and local knowledge to international clients.

The initial operations will be based in Lex Alliance office in Lisbon, with a branch in Luxembourg. So far the firm has secured local partners in most of the countries it wishes to operate but will only announce them in May 2017.

For more information visit http://www.lexalliance.org

Paulo Costa
***@lexalliance.org
Email:***@lexalliance.org
Posted By:***@lexalliance.org Email Verified
Law Firm, Partnership, Legal
Industry:Legal
Lisbon - Lisbon - Portugal
Subject:Partnerships
