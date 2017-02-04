News By Tag
Luxury Homes in Prime Location of Bangalore at Astonishing Price
Unishire Group has come up with its brand new project Unishire Spacio in the highly coveted and posh locality of Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.
2 BHK and 3 BHK units have been offered by the builder in a high-rise development in the most sought-after location of South Bangalore. Homes will be available in varied sizes and prices to match the needs of different individuals and families. Only 280 units have been rolled out by the builder in a G+17 setting. The project boasts of a super-efficient design that will offer more carpet area at no extra cost. Every unit has been smartly-planned to imbibe better functionalities in the designated space. Inspiring its residents to live a 'larger' life, this development is truly a gem in the neighbourhood.
The strategic location of Unishire Spacio Bangalore makes it a perfect real estate investment venture. Situated just off the Bannerghatta Main Road, it enjoys excellent connectivity from all four sides. It is directly connected to NICE Ring Road in its South, Electronic City Flyover in East and the Outer Ring Road in North. The Central Business District (CBD) is also not very far making it easier for the residents to reach their work location within a short time. Living in Unishire Spacio Bannerghatta Road, one can find all social amenities like hospital, schools, banks, ATMs, convenience stores, etc., just a stone's throw away.
Having developed a number of luxury residential projects, Unishire knows that living large calls for greater rejuvenation. This is why, this project has been adorned with a range of world-class amenities including swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, meditation room, yoga room, tennis and squash court, party lawn, business lawn and much more. Furthermore, the place makes every morning better for the residents with the view of lush green landscapes, sweet sound of chirping birds and cool breeze that washes away all the gloom.
Adding to the long list of its benefits, Unishire Spacio price list is another good news. Homes at this grand project start at just Rs 85.95 lakhs. Possessions will start in December, 2018.
No other project in South Bangalore offers such great benefits at such a reasonable rate. Hence, it has come out as a worthwhile opportunity for investors as well as end-users.
Contact Details:
Unishire Spacio
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.unishirespaciobangalore.com/
Contact
Unishire Spacio
***@gmail.com
