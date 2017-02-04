DesignBirthdayCards.net offers Photo ID Card Software to generate different type of ID cards

Photo ID Card Software provides facility to design different type of ID cards such as Student ID card, Employee ID card, Visitor ID card etc in various shape and sizes

-- Photo ID Card Software is specially developed to design and print professional looking ID cards for employees, students, security, faculty staff etc. Software provides option to design Gate Pass ID Card for visitors as well as maintain the visitor's record while designing visitor ID card. Using Live Group and Batch Processing Mode of program you can browse excel file to create and print multiple number of ID cards. Photo ID Card Software also provides facility to send designed ID card to single or multiple email address IDs as per requirements. ID card generator utility provides facility to add photo on ID card using camera settings option or browse image which is saved on your computer system. With the help of image cropping tool you can crop single or multiple images for ID card.ID Card Creator application allows users to quickly generate ID cards using pre-defined templates available in the software. Card designing utility provides facility to design ID card using Wizard option or you can edit existing ID card format as per requirements. Software allows users to generate multiple copies of ID cards with different barcode value and text. Software provides facility to create customized ID card using various image designing objects such as Line, text, barcode, signature, watermark and other designing objects. Software allows you to generate multiple copies of ID cards with different barcode value and text.1. Software provides facility to export or save designed ID card as image (JPG, PNG, BMP etc), as PDF and as template.2. Using email settings option you can send designed ID cards to single or multiple email IDs.3. Program has Live Group and Batch Processing Mode to create list of ID cards using excel data.4. Software provides option to design ID card in different shapes like rectangle, rounded rectangle and ellipse shape.5. You can crop single or multiple images for ID card using image cropping tool.6. Provides option to save designed ID card log in .idd file format for future usage.7. Software provides facility to design new format ID card or edit existing ID card format.