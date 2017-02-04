News By Tag
TowingUp introduces fast & reliable road side assistance in Miami, Florida
TOWINGUP is a free app that connects drivers in need to nearby tow truck providers. Because we are an pay-on-demand app, there are no fees assessed until you need help. This makes TOWINGUP a perfect way to get roadside assistance when you break down without having to pay extra for services that you may not need.
It's simple to request help using TOWINGUP. Just open the app or click the "Order Help Now" button above and describe your present need. We will then send the information to our Partners that are closest to you. Within minutes of your vehicle services request, you'll receive a telephone call from a towing service in Miami that is able to respond to the call quickly. In many cases, our users can access emergency vehicle assistance in just 30 minutes. Compared to some membership clubs where it can take an hour to get a tow truck on the scene, TOWINGUP is the best choice for busy residents.
Our service charges for roadside assistance in Miami begin at just $49 and vary by your specific need. Since we strive to send the right type of assistance for each service call, your overall costs remain low. If you've ever gotten stuck with a hefty towing bill when all you needed was emergency fuel assistance, you'll enjoy the simplicity and transparency in the TOWINGUP model. Visit http://towingup.com/
In the most frustrating scenarios when your fuel gauge malfunctions and you run out of gas in the process, you can count on us as our tow truck drivers can come to your rescue in less time. When you are locked out of your car or you run out of gas, just contact TOWINGUP for help as we guarantee you quick response whenever you are stranded. We treat all of our customers fairly and with respect. That is why our customers give us excellent reviews.
As we are not an average towing company, Our ultimate goal is to make sure that you get extraordinary service, value and care whenever you work with us. You can be rest assured when you call TOWINGUP that you will speak with a knowledgeable and helpful customer care who provides an accurate quote and promptly get you help. Our Towing Specialist call you in-route so that you are rest assured that help is coming and when they will reach you.
For reliable 24/7 roadside assistance in Miami with guaranteed and fair rates for service, download TOWINGUP (http://towingup.com) today
Media Contact
507 N Fеdеrаl Hwy, Hallandale, FL 33009
(855) 958-694
***@towingup.com
