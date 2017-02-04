 
News By Tag
* Indiegogo
* Photography
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Crete
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

The Centuries-Old Olive Trees of Crete

Sitia, Greece, a photographer named Manolis Tsantakis announced today that he is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com in order to finish the research project of tracing and recording the centuries-old olive trees.
 
 
The centuries-old olive trees
The centuries-old olive trees
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Indiegogo
Photography

Industry:
Photography

Location:
Crete - Greece

Subject:
Projects

Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Manolis Tsantakis is a photographer from Greece. His favorite theme is the ancient olive trees with huge, extraordinary trunks, shaped like living sculptures, which have always been of great interest, to artists in particular. The island of Crete is one of the few remaining places in the world where one can still come across millennia-old olive trees. Not only are these ancient trees alive, they are still productive, offering people their invaluable gift over thousands of years.

The main objective is to record the whole research in a photographic collection, with the expectation that the data included will urge more individuals to stir to the social and verifiable estimation of those antiquated olive trees, so that both normal society and the specialists might be inspired towards their security. The distribution will incorporate photographic material of old, now surrendered olive press manufacturing plants and furthermore pictures from the accumulation of olives in current olive forests, and from the way toward squeezing and creation of olive oil in present day production lines, joined by instructive messages and inscriptions.

With just 20 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "The centuries-old olive trees of Crete" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-centuries-old-oliv...

Media Contact
Manolis Tsantakis
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The centuries-old olive trees
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funding Successful PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share