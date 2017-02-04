The Centuries-Old Olive Trees of Crete

Sitia, Greece, a photographer named Manolis Tsantakis announced today that he is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com in order to finish the research project of tracing and recording the centuries-old olive trees.

The centuries-old olive trees

--Manolis Tsantakis is a photographer from Greece. His favorite theme is the ancient olive trees with huge, extraordinary trunks, shaped like living sculptures, which have always been of great interest, to artists in particular. The island of Crete is one of the few remaining places in the world where one can still come across millennia-old olive trees. Not only are these ancient trees alive, they are still productive, offering people their invaluable gift over thousands of years.The main objective is to record the whole research in a photographic collection, with the expectation that the data included will urge more individuals to stir to the social and verifiable estimation of those antiquated olive trees, so that both normal society and the specialists might be inspired towards their security. The distribution will incorporate photographic material of old, now surrendered olive press manufacturing plants and furthermore pictures from the accumulation of olives in current olive forests, and from the way toward squeezing and creation of olive oil in present day production lines, joined by instructive messages and inscriptions.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: