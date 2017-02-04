News By Tag
Marcella Collection - Bringing Fashion Industry Jobs to Dallas
Dallas, Texas, February, 2017, a company named Marcella Collection announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on ifundwomen.com in order to bring fashion industry opportunities to the Dallas market by way of two lines
The companyis set out to raise $25,000 on ifundwomen.com Marcella Jones-Penn is the fashioner of the ladies' design brand called Marcella Collection which has a Career and Sports (Athleisure)
Most of her time goes into helping the other designers, models, stylists, volunteers, etc. to utilize the platform provided to market themselves and grow their brands. Also one of the primary inspirations is making sure everything she does is diverse. Sheloves putting people together of different cultures, races, and backgrounds together for a common good.
Recognizing all of the potential and resources in the Dallas market, her aim is to provide jobs for people to enter the fashion industry without all the difficulty and tension that has been associated with the industry thus far. The goal for the brand is to use the talents, resources and abilities to create jobs, positions and opportunities for those looking to enter this industry in a way that's not harsh and difficult.
With just 20 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Marcella Collection" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Ifundwomen page:
https://ifundwomen.com/
