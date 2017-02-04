Marcella Collection - Bringing Fashion Industry Jobs to Dallas

Dallas, Texas, February, 2017, a company named Marcella Collection announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on ifundwomen.com in order to bring fashion industry opportunities to the Dallas market by way of two lines

Marcella Collection

Media Contact

Marcella Jones- Penn

***@marcellaco.com Marcella Jones- Penn

End

--The companyis set out to raise $25,000 on ifundwomen.com Marcella Jones-Penn is the fashioner of the ladies' design brand called Marcella Collection which has a Career and Sports (Athleisure)line. She have been outlining since the age of 12.Most of her time goes into helping the other designers, models, stylists, volunteers, etc. to utilize the platform provided to market themselves and grow their brands. Also one of the primary inspirations is making sure everything she does is diverse. Sheloves putting people together of different cultures, races, and backgrounds together for a common good.Recognizing all of the potential and resources in the Dallas market, her aim is to provide jobs for people to enter the fashion industry without all the difficulty and tension that has been associated with the industry thus far. The goal for the brand is to use the talents, resources and abilities to create jobs, positions and opportunities for those looking to enter this industry in a way that's not harsh and difficult., your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Ifundwomen page: