News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
High Performance Alloys Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
The ability to withstand high temperature and high pressure conditions are boosting the market for aluminium alloys. Furthermore, aluminium and titanium alloys are being used in aerospace and automotive industries, to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency. Non-ferrous alloys are the highest revenue-generating segment owing to its extensive use in many end user industries. However, refractory alloys segment would witness a significant growth during the forecast period. In 2015, aerospace accounted for approximately 55% of the global market share.
North America is anticipated to be the largest market for high performance alloys market due to presence of manufacturing giants, and well established aerospace industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapid industrialization and expanding end user industries in countries such as China, Japan and India.
Some of the key players in global high performance alloys market include, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Carpenter Technology, Alcoa Inc., Timken Company, RTI International Metals, Haynes International Inc., Aperam SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, Outokumpu, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Precision Castparts Corp. and VSMPO-Avisma Corporation.
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Materials Covered:
• Aluminum
• Magnesium
• Titanium
• Other Materials
Alloy Types Covered:
• Cast Aluminum Alloy
• Wrought Aluminum Alloy
Products Covered:
• Refractory Metal Alloys
• Non-Ferrous Alloys
• Superalloys
• Platinum Group Alloys
• Other Products
Applications Covered:
• Aerospace
• Automotives
• Electrical & Electronics (E&E)
• Industrial
• Oil & gas
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse