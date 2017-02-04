 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Global accolade endorses OnTrack International's leadership development strengths and expertise

 
 
BISHOP’S STORTFORD, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- OnTrack International, the global learning consultancy, has been endorsed as one of the world's leading providers of leadership development, for the third year running, by the US learning portal Training Industry.

As a service to buyers of leadership development, Training Industry continually monitors the global learning marketplace and it conducts an annual, independent analysis of hundreds of leadership training providers. It then publishes a Leadership Training Watch List to recognise those companies which have significant capabilities, experience and expertise.

OnTrack International was chosen again as a Watch List company because of its new and innovative service offerings; its unique approach to leadership development; its commitment to thought leadership and the quality of its client base. Of the 18 companies on the 2017 Leadership Training Watch List, OnTrack is the only provider with a head office in the United Kingdom.

"In our evaluation of companies for the 2017 Leadership Training Companies Watch List, we found a breadth of subject matter and levels of customisation that align with the wish lists of L&D leaders," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry Inc. "The companies included in this Watch List are incorporating experiential and online content in order to enrich the learning experience for leaders of all levels. Our goal here is to help L&D professionals to identify the best providers of training services and technologies, so they can choose the right training partner."

Doug Harward, CEO of Training Industry Inc, added: "Leadership training continues to occupy a highly visible and important position among training sectors, and these Watch List companies have experienced tremendous growth. We look forward to seeing how the companies included in the 2017 Leadership Training Companies Watch List will continue to positively impact the leadership training market."

Kevin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of OnTrack International, said: "We're honoured to be awarded this prestigious accolade for the third year in succession. It's a testimony to our hard work and the firm commitment we've made to deliver innovative, engaging and effective leadership development. What makes us different is the quality of our training and our driving belief that we need to build trust and add value in every single client engagement. This philosophy has helped us to develop learning solutions that meet the precise business needs of some of the world's most successful organisations."

Training Industry promotes the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry, to help businesses and training professionals get the information, insights and tools needed to manage the business of learning.

For further information about OnTrack International, please call +44 (0)1279 652255 or visit www.ontrackinternational.com

Background notes: Founded in 1988, OnTrack International is a global learning consultancy which partners with heads of L&D/HR to develop business-relevant, multi-method learning solutions that transform the way employees think and behave.

Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
