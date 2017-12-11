Global Publishers Select Scope's ConSCIse™ Solution To Enhance Book Discovery

Contact

-- Scope e-Knowledge Center (Scope), a leading provider of knowledge services and a Quatrro Global Services company, is pleased to announce that more than fifteen major book publishers have now developed enriched chapter level metadata by leveraging Scope's ConSCIse solution. These leading publishers, including John Wiley & Sons, Brill Publishers, Cambridge University Press and ASM Press, have found that the quality and cost effectiveness of ConSCIse helped them meet a clear market need for enriched book metadata for driving discovery.The ConSCIse solution combines proprietary automation using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), text-mining and semantic technologies, along with expert human curation by Scope's extensive, multi-disciplinary team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to ensure high-quality output. This unique model has enabled Scope to deliver millions of abstracts and keywords of patents, book chapters, technical articles, standards and other documents for numerous clients.According to a recent post by Jill O'Neil in the Scholarly Kitchen blog: "There have been mutterings about metadata and abstracts at the chapter level for years now. However, one can assume that lack of any evident progress in this regard has been due to the additional workload for authors that it involves. It is much better to see how technology can automate and amplify the meaning." The need for enhanced book chapter metadata was reinforced in a white paper from PCG, an Ingenta Company, noting that book publishers are increasingly adopting the journal publishing model for displaying search results for book content by delivering enhanced metadata for the book chapter along with journal articles. The enriched metadata aids in the discovery of book content in a variety of search environments such as Google and Google Scholar, library discovery platforms, and publishers' own websites.Speaking about their experience using Scope's ConSCIse solution, Jenny Mathias, Global Academic Marketing Director, Cambridge University Press, said, "With such a rich backlist, finding ways to improve the discoverability of our content is a priority for Cambridge University Press. Working with Scope to enrich our prestigious Cambridge Histories content with chapter-level keywords and abstracts is an important part of this strategy."Tram Venkatraman, President of Scope, said, "Enriched metadata is an essential ingredient of a successful and content discovery strategy. Scope believes the findings in PCG's recently published whitepaper offer a compelling case for enriched metadata to be available for book chapters and Scope's ConSCIse offers a unique solution."Scope, a Quatrro Global Services company, is an award-winning provider of outsourced, costeffective Content Enhancement Services, Data Management Services, Business Research Services and Patent Analytics for various clients across the globe. Scope, a niche knowledge services provider, has employees from various educational backgrounds and experience delivering knowledge solutions across multiple industry verticals and domains. Scope fulfils customer needs by leveraging its experience and capabilities using in-house developed proprietary technology solutions and platforms for service delivery as well as its internal needs. Scope is also the publisher of the daily newsletter Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry.Vice President,Business Development, USAScope e-Knowledge Center+1 631 375 1555Associate Vice President,Business Development, UK & EuropeScope e-Knowledge Center+44 770 203 6704Deborah@scopeknowledge.comwww.scopeknowledge.com