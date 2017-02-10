News By Tag
GreenTraveler Eco-friendly Lunch Box Makes It Easy To Quickly Prepare For Traveling
GreenTraveler LLC, a company dedicated to providing sustainable to-go food containers, has made traveling a lot more comfortable with its unique eco-friendly lunch box.
The new GreenTraveler eco-friendly lunch box was launched in the month of October last year, which passes food and safety regulations set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the U.S. FDA, NSF, and USDA. It is a smart way to take food & liquids along with you while traveling on airplanes, or driving to the park, and for hiking, skiing, rafting, kayaking, canoeing, climbing, and other adventure sports.
With the ever increasing demand of the eco-friendly products to reduce the harmful waste released in environment, eco-friendly lunch box adds its contribution to make this world a better place to live in. At any time the person can carry up to 44 oz (1.3 L) of volume of food. It is perfectly safe for children. It is the same plastic as Lego pieces. It is available in different, fun, colors too.
The statement from GreenTraveler's PR Department is, "Our eco-friendly lunch container is a clear message to all the end-users that our product is environmentally friendly and causes less harm to the planet than the disposable containers the GreenTraveler replaces." Further, he said, "GreenTraveler is the world's best travel-friendly food container. We design reusable, travel-friendly containers and accessories to easily transport food, beverages, and other daily items."
The BPA-free ABS plastic was chosen for its technical and food-safe properties, resistance to breaking, cold, high-heat, and safe for microwaves. It can be cleaned on the top of shelf of dishwashers.The eco-friendly lunch containers are available on http://www.mygreentraveler.com/
ABOUT MY GREEN TRAVELER
For all the travelers and nature lovers, who want to cause less harm to the environment, GreenTraveler brings the most convenient products. As an environmentally responsible business, GreenTraveler is committed to providing products that consider convenience of consumers and sustainability of the planet with every decision. Through research and extensive knowledge, the team established the GreenTraveler – the most dynamic, useful, and sustainable to-go ware yet. The company donates 1% of net income to natural resource conservation funds. What matters to each consumer is convenience. Hence they made a product for convenience that is also more sustainable.
Website:http://www.mygreentraveler.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
Phone: International:
USA: +1 510.306.4418
Email: info@mygreentraveler.com
MyGreen Traveler
46 76 281 1592
***@gmail.com
