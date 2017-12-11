Macfarlane Packaging Hosts Exclusive Event to Solve Ecommerce Fulfilment Challenges

End

-- Macfarlane Packaging, the country's largest protective packaging supplier, is hosting a series of unique events for retailers to address the key operational challenges in eCommerce fulfilment at their state of the art Innovation Lab in Milton Keynes.The first event, held this month (February), brings together experts from Macfarlane Packaging, Adpak, Logopak and Conveyor Networks to showcase their latest innovations relating to autobagging solutions.Retailers attending the event will get the chance to work with a team of experts in eCommerce packaging, automation, WMS solutions, carrier labelling, document insertion and integration and will see the latest innovations focussing on reducing cost, improving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.Macfarlane's Innovation Lab was launched in March 2016 and is designed to create solutions for even the most demanding packaging challenges. The company invested £300,000 in the facility, located in Milton Keynes, to bring together for the first time the latest technology under one roof.Donna Lynch, New Business Development Director at Macfarlane Packaging said: "Macfarlane's Innovation Lab is a stimulating, dynamic and engaging place which has been designed to create solutions for some of the most challenging packaging issues. We are looking forward to welcoming retailers to our unique event in February. This is a great opportunity for companies to benefit from the services of our expert team at the Innovation Lab and convert their challenges into ideas and solutions."More info: