Henna Singal Announces the Launch of Her Official Website
Henna Singal today announced the launch of her new, updated website, www.hennasingal.com.
The new website has a clean uncluttered design and enhanced rich content focused on Henna's singing career and upcoming events. The website boasts responsive design with different sections including Biography, Audio, Videos, Events, News and Gallery. It also has integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn to boost better communication with audience.
Henna Singal is an Indian Punjabi singer and started her singing career in 2014 with the first single track "Jazbaat." Her second song "Crazy Baalam" was released in December 2014 with the label of ZEE music. Her third album "Heer" was released in July 2015 by Creator Audio Video and fourth song "Mahiya" came out in November 2015 under the banner of her own home production "Henna DS Productions."
"I'm excited about the launch of my new website. It's the first step in many new and exciting ventures that will come in my musical career. Thank you Source Soft Solutions and team for making this website to fruition." said Henna. She further added, "I created this website to help my fans better connect with me and let them know more about my passion and work."
Henna Singal's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of her newly released albums, events, and other details. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and send their queries if any at http://www.hennasingal.com/
About Henna Singal
Henna Singal started her singing career in 2014. She started her musical sojourn with the solo song "Jazbaat" in May 2014 with the label of Goyal music and the lyrics were written by Amber Maan. Her second song "Crazy Baalam" was released again in December 2014, her third song "Heer" released in July 2015 by Creator Audio Video and it is composed by Dr Shree and the Lyrics has been penned by Mr. Kumaar. Her fourth song "Mahiya" released in November 2015 by her own home production "Henna DS Productions."
Contact Information:
Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar,
Block I, Ludhiana
Punjab 141012
Phone: 098729 44011
Facebook: @hennadsingal
Email: write2henna@
Website: http://www.hennasingal.com/
Media Contact
Henna Singal
***@gmail.com
