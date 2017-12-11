Lancers International School student makes documentary on Nepal tremor

1

-- For 16 year old Prachin, earthquake in her homeland Nepal two years back was a shock. But, the bigger shock for her is the disappearance act which people and organizations – which came promising the sky, have done. Prachin, however, has not allowed her concern to decimate and has harvest it into making a documentary in this connection.Prachin Pant, who hails from Nepal, and is a student of Class-10 in the Lancers International school Gurgaon, made a detailed project on the aftermath of Nepal earthquake (April 25, 2015) in which she has demonstrated how educational infrastructure is in bad shape and children are suffering due to lack of schools.For this 13-minute video – as a part of Middle Years Programme (MYP) project of her IB Board, Pant took almost two months to create a 13-minute video), with focus on Sindhupal Chowk in Kathmandu. She spent a considerable time going from one school to other to get details of the students, and to understand the problems being faced by them."As a part of IB MYP Personal project, I had to create a project by the end of 10th grade. When I first got to know that this project would be related to something we'd personally prefer to do or love doing, I knew exactly what to do. The moment I heard the criteria, I thought to myself – the Nepal earthquake! A video to make people aware, what else could be any better", says Pant.Her video shows how the education system in Nepal is shattered and needs more massive effort for reconstruction. "There is lack of facilities in schools, like students are getting education sitting under the sky, there are few sanitation facilities. It is heartbreaking how the students have to suffer because of broken infrastructure", she said.Incidentally, Prachin's parents run a school themselves in Kathmandu, and it is because of their influence that she chose education in Nepal as subject of her project. "The footage I took still stay very close to my heart. There was a girl named Muskan, whom I will always remember. Even during the time of devastation, she kept smiling. She narrated about her sufferings to me. Sadly, her family is still living in a tent as the tremor had made them homeless," she recalls, adding, "There are countless kids like Muskan struggling to survive. With little resources and a hand full of hope, people in Nepal are till date surviving every bump in the road with the brightest eyes and biggest smiles."After completing her education, Prachin wants to work for child rights and start an NGO to work for education in Nepal.Even the school management appears happy with Prachin's dedication and commitment. Rohit Mann, Director, Lancers International School, says, "The MYP personal project is an integral part of the in MYP Programme. MYP personal project reports are externally moderated by the IB to ensure a globally- consistent standard of excellence. We are really proud that one of our student Prachin has taken up a serious social issue of Nepal Earthquake which should reach out to maximum number of people."Mann further added that her video highlights the ground reality of that place post the incident and how till today it has been struggling to get back to normal. "The video has been submitted to the IB board for assessment and we are hoping that it will come out with flying colors," he added.