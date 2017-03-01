Nukkadwala opens its tenth outlet in Cyber Hub, Gurugram

NW4

-- Gurugram: Catapulting with the modern-yet-traditional outlook of the denizens of Gurugram, Nukkadwala – India's newest chain of QSR (Quick service restaurants)of Vatika Group, has opened its tenth branch in Gurugram's plush Cyber Hub. An offspring of the real estate and hospitality major Vatika Group, Nukkadwala is the result of the company's extensive research, sometime going at the grassroot level in far-off places to unravel the range of delectable street food offered.Speaking about the launch, an excited first-time customer Priyanka Tomar at the Cyber Hub outlet said, "Nukkadwala had my attention right from the word go. With the interiors that made me nostalgic, to the wide variety of street food that is offered, Nukkadwala is starting a trend that will be imitated in the years to come. The freshness of the food is unparalleled and gives serious competition to its place of origin."The studies of people eating habits and tastes led to the birth of Nukkadwala and the company plans to intensify its operations by opening 25 more outlets in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru by injecting Rs 100 crore in capital. Since travelling is an inherent element of the human nature, Nukkadwala believes in bringing the multiple eating options right in the neighbourhood.Nukkadwala believes that the time is ripe to give shape to a QSR concept inspired from this diversity of our country. The restaurant market is growing by leaps and bounds and the team at the Vatika has been working to put together a winning concept. Holding the world record of making World's Longest Vada Pav, Nukkadwala also gives equal impetus to healthy food habits. Since most people get swayed away with the idea of outdoor eating, Nukkadwala range of menu gives all types of people to either stick to their diet or pamper themselves.Forecasting Nukkadwala's growth prospects in the times to comeNukkadwala representative said, "Nukkadwala strives to set a benchmark with its products and offerings. Within a short span of time, the outlets have increased considerably thus testifying our customers' trust in us and our food. With a lot of such appetising food waiting to discovered, Nukkadwala will soon be a one-stop destination for your favourite snack from any corner of the country."