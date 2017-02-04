News By Tag
Claim A Free Line Entry In New Expatriate Global Mobility Company Directories
Help manage the life cycle of an expat with iPMI Magazine in 2017
Freemium and Premium directory coverage options now exist for a wide range of service providers and to get involved for free is easy!
Do you provide?
• Expatriate Banking Services,
• Expatriate Broker Services,
• Expatriate Currency Exchange Services,
• Expatriate Education Services,
• Expatriate Financial Services,
• Expatriate Healthcare Services,
• Expatriate Housing Services,
• Expatriate Insurance Services,
• Expatriate Language Services,
• Expatriate Law and Legal Services,
• Expatriate Moving Services,
• Expatriate Real Estate Services,
• Expatriate Relocation Services,
• Expatriate Shipping Services,
• Expatriate Tax Services,
• Expatriate Visa Application Support Services;
• Qualify For Free Directory Coverage
If you come under 1 of the classifications above please fill in the quick form here: https://ipmimagazine.com/
Alternatively email your full company details to: ipmiATipmimagazine.com-
City Guides
If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your city firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @
Country Guides
If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your country firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @.
iPMI Magazine
***@ipmimagazine.com
