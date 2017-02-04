Claim A Free Line Entry In New Expatriate Global Mobility Company Directories

 
February 2017





CENTRAL LONDON, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Help manage the life cycle of an expat - iPMI Magazine is set to launch a brand new digital series of international expatriate relocation and living guides that will work hand-in-hand with the private and public sector to keep expatriates 1 step ahead of the risk, and in good health.

Freemium and Premium directory coverage options now exist for a wide range of service providers and to get involved for free is easy!

Do you provide?

• Expatriate Banking Services,
• Expatriate Broker Services,
• Expatriate Currency Exchange Services,
• Expatriate Education Services,
• Expatriate Financial Services,
• Expatriate Healthcare Services,
• Expatriate Housing Services,
• Expatriate Insurance Services,
• Expatriate Language Services,
• Expatriate Law and Legal Services,
• Expatriate Moving Services,
• Expatriate Real Estate Services,
• Expatriate Real Estate Services,
• Expatriate Relocation Services,
• Expatriate Shipping Services,
• Expatriate Tax Services,
• Expatriate Visa Application Support Services;
• Qualify For Free Directory Coverage

If you come under 1 of the classifications above please fill in the quick form here: https://ipmimagazine.com/medical-health-insurance/en/appl...

Alternatively email your full company details to: ipmiATipmimagazine.com- please replace AT with @ in the email address and we shall do the rest.


City Guides

If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your city firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @

Country Guides

If you work at the Ministry of Tourism, a local council, travel association or agency, and are interested to work with iPMI Magazine on putting your country firmly on the expatriate map, write to us: ipmiATipmimagazine.com - please replace AT with @.

End
Click to Share