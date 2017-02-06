News By Tag
eCommerce Open House event, 6th February 2017
The "Open House" style event will be held at the Macfarlane Innovation Lab in Milton Keynes in February.
This open house event brings together experts in eCommerce for the following areas, and will also showcase many of the other latest innovations in automation and software.
auto-packaging
WMS solutions
WCS solutions
carrier labelling
document insertion
carrier integration
The event will focus on reducing cost, improving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.
Software and automation demonstrations
Whether you require a manual, semi or fully automated solution, or some bespoke software applications, our team of experts will be on hand to have open discussions, tailored to meet the needs of your growing business. During your visit, the partnership team will share demonstrations of fully automated bagging and WMS solutions.
The event is free to attend and will run from 6th February to 17th February 2017.
To make an appointment, please contact info@conveyornetworks.co.uk
Find out more by visiting our website today - http://conveyornetworks.co.uk/
