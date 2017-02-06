 
Industry News





eCommerce Open House event, 6th February 2017

 
MILTON KEYNES, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Conveyor Networks Limited and selected industry supply partners are hosting a unique event to address the key operational challenges in eCommerce fulfilment.

The "Open House" style event will be held at the Macfarlane Innovation Lab in Milton Keynes in February.

This open house event brings together experts in eCommerce for the following areas, and will also showcase many of the other latest innovations in automation and software.

auto-packaging

WMS solutions

WCS solutions

carrier labelling

document insertion

carrier integration


The event will focus on reducing cost, improving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.

Software and automation demonstrations

Whether you require a manual, semi or fully automated solution, or some bespoke software applications, our team of experts will be on hand to have open discussions, tailored to meet the needs of your growing business.  During your visit, the partnership team will share demonstrations of fully automated bagging and WMS solutions.

The event is free to attend and will run from 6th February to 17th February 2017.

To make an appointment, please contact info@conveyornetworks.co.uk

Find out more by visiting our website today - http://conveyornetworks.co.uk/
Conveyor Networks
info@conveyornetworks.co.uk
