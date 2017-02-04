Country(s)
Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator and Resourceful HR Partner
Partnership Delivers Critical HR and Recruitment Support for Early-Stage CleanTech Startups
Resourceful HR will work with the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator to develop and deliver programming covering the fundamentals of HR and recruiting and will serve as mentors for participating Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator startups.
Startups must establish a strong HR foundation from the very beginning as it's not uncommon for early compliance gaffes to impact the ability to build cohesive teams or even gain funding down the line," said J. Thomas Ranken, President & CEO of the CleanTech Alliance. "Resourceful HR is a fantastic partner addition that will help guide our cohort in building stronger companies from day one."
"Supporting the cleantech industry's technology advancements and creating greater environmental awareness is very important to our team," said Jennifer Olsen, Resourceful HR CEO. "We are honored to partner with the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator and be a part of carrying out the CleanTech Alliance and Oregon BEST missions. From exploring sustainability solutions and understanding the environmental impact of how we live to public policy advocacy and supporting business development, Cascadia CleanTech is an incredibly valuable organization."
"Finding the right people at the right time is critical to any startup's success, so this new partnership offers startups involved in the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator an important new benefit," said David Kenney, President and Executive Director of Oregon BEST.
Powered by CleanTech Alliance and Oregon BEST, the Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator delivers a structured accelerator curriculum, mentorship and industry connections to cleantech startups. The program focuses on business modeling, customer discovery, product development, go-to-market strategy, financial planning, funding pathways and creating the industry connections needed to succeed. Each participating cleantech startup receives:
- Mentorship from cleantech industry leaders to help with business planning, intellectual property protection, marketing, financing and more.
- Connections to industry leaders, service providers and investors from across the CleanTech Alliance and Oregon BEST
- Hands-on business and financing workshops to assist with business model creation, product development, market strategy and funding pathways.
- Customer discovery assistance to hone minimally viable product and go-to-market strategy.
- Company and brand visibility from established CleanTech Alliance and Oregon BEST industry events, programs and marketing outreach.
- Access to non-dilutive prize money. Participating teams compete for three cash prizes totaling $10,000, plus in-kind services from accelerator partners.
The 2017 Cascadia CleanTech Accelerator program will run from May through September. Applications open in spring 2017. For more information, visit www.CascadiaCleanTech.org.
About Resourceful HR
Resourceful HR is a team of HR and recruiting professionals who provide outsourced HR, recruiting and HR staffing services for a wide range of industries. Everyone at Resourceful HR is passionate about helping organizations successfully navigate, manage, and develop everything related to the people side of their business. Learn more at www.ResourcefulHR.com.
About the CleanTech Alliance
CleanTech Alliance represents more than 300 member companies and organizations across the greater Northwest region. Founded in 2007 by business leaders, the organization facilitates the generation and growth of cleantech companies, jobs, products and services to advance the cleantech economy. CleanTech Alliance offers a range of business services and benefits uniquely designed to help businesses gain visibility, access services at a lower cost and benefit from public policy. Learn more at www.CleanTechAlliance.org.
About Oregon BEST
Oregon BEST funds and assists cleantech startups, bringing together Oregon's significant R&D strengths to support entrepreneurs in the creation of new products and services. As the nexus for clean technology innovation, Oregon BEST builds capability, convenes collaborations and accelerates solutions to environmental challenges that deliver prosperity in all corners of Oregon. More than 250 Oregon BEST Member Researchers and a network of nine Oregon BEST Labs at four partner universities (Oregon State University, Oregon Tech, Portland State University, and University of Oregon) offer research expertise and lab equipment to industry. Oregon BEST competitively awards Early-Stage Investments to collaborations between startup companies and Oregon BEST Member Researchers at partner universities. Learn more at www.OregonBEST.org.</p>
