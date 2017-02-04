Fashion brand stops Atlanta traffic

Love Always YJE Fashion Line Ambassadors will become human billboards

Yunice J. Emir

***@lovealwaysyje.com Yunice J. Emir

-- Love-focused fashionbrand, Love Always YJE is spinning the increasingly popularby taking their love to the Atlanta streets so everyone, including singles and men, feel the love. On Monday, February 13, Love Always YJE Ambassadors will become human billboards to communicate various messages of love and surprise unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists with a love letter and small token of love.Love Always YJE Ambassadors, fans and love enthusiasts will participate in the pop-up activation. Founder and Chief Love Ambassador, Yunice J. Emir will be availablefor interviews.At a time when the world is flooded with negative messages, sad news of natural and man-provoked disasters, potential threat of the American Dream and fear of theunknown, Love Always YJE is focused on encouraging people to love themselveS seek love in all things and love others.Style, fashion, lifestyle media outlets and bloggers.Monday, February 13, 2017 (5:15p – 6:15p EST)Intersection of 11Street NE and Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309