February 2017
Fashion brand stops Atlanta traffic

Love Always YJE Fashion Line Ambassadors will become human billboards
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Love-focused fashionbrand, Love Always YJE is spinning the increasingly popular Galentine's Day by taking their love to the Atlanta streets so everyone, including  singles and men, feel the love. On Monday, February 13, Love Always YJE Ambassadors will become human billboards to communicate various messages of  love and surprise unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists with a love letter and  small token of love.

Love Always YJE Ambassadors, fans and love enthusiasts will participate in the pop-up activation. Founder and Chief Love Ambassador, Yunice J. Emir will be availablefor interviews.

At a time when the world is flooded with negative messages, sad news of natural    and man-provoked disasters, potential threat of the American Dream and fear of theunknown, Love Always YJE is focused on encouraging people to love themselveS  seek love in all things and love others.

Audience:      Style, fashion, lifestyle media outlets and bloggers.

When:          Monday, February 13, 2017 (5:15p – 6:15p EST)

Where:          Intersection of 11th Street NE and Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Yunice J. Emir
Source:Love Always YJE
Email:***@lovealwaysyje.com
Tags:Fashion, Politics, Galentine's
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
