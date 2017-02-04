News By Tag
Fashion brand stops Atlanta traffic
Love Always YJE Fashion Line Ambassadors will become human billboards
Love Always YJE Ambassadors, fans and love enthusiasts will participate in the pop-up activation. Founder and Chief Love Ambassador, Yunice J. Emir will be availablefor interviews.
At a time when the world is flooded with negative messages, sad news of natural and man-provoked disasters, potential threat of the American Dream and fear of theunknown, Love Always YJE is focused on encouraging people to love themselveS seek love in all things and love others.
Audience: Style, fashion, lifestyle media outlets and bloggers.
When: Monday, February 13, 2017 (5:15p – 6:15p EST)
Where: Intersection of 11th Street NE and Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Contact
Yunice J. Emir
***@lovealwaysyje.com
