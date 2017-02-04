Korean Games thrilled the participants

H.E Cho Hyun.

-- India Gaming show 2017 has a lot to offer for Indian game lovers. With over more than 250 games and human caricature from different games, Piercing blow was seen as show stealers. This first of its own kind show was organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology. Japan was the partner country and The Republic of Korea was honored as a guest country. Gamers and developers from USA, UK, Poland and Germany were also seen.This show not only provided an interesting crazy platform to play but developers also interacted with many audiences and got their insight about the games.His Excellency Cho Hyun - Ambassador of Embassy of The Republic of Korea to India visited the show and said that India is a country with lots of potential. The youthful country has provided an emerging platform to the world. Kim Kum Pyoung- Director of Korean Cultural Centre, India congratulated all the organizers and participants for the successful event.Interesting games like Adventure Time Battle Royal, Legend of Thief, Marchen Busters, God of Soul, Army vs Zombie, Sniper Girls, virtual reality were enjoyed.People enjoyed the games like Adventure Time Battle Royal, Legend of Thief, Marchen Busters, God of Soul, Army vs Zombie, Sniper Girls and many more. Companies like Kocca, Monorama, Zepetto, Tritone Sony, Konami Digital, SEGA, Square Enix, Samsung, HyperX and NODWIN offered visitors to play different games.More than 100,000 visitors attained the show which also included industry players from various countries.Jason from Zeppeto introduced 'Point Blank' at the India Gaming Show and also provided demonstration opportunities for visitors. Hwansun Chung from Zeppeto said that they got good response from this show. Zeppeto will try to get best results from Indian markets as the players here want to explore more new games.Moreover, while talking to a reporter Rajan Navani, chairman, CII steering committee on India gaming show, said, "With more than 70 million gamers spread across the mobile, console and PC (personal computer) platforms, the Indian gaming market has caught the attention of several international gaming peripheral manufacturers and service providers. Owing to the existence of significant cost competitiveness, game developers are shifting their focus to India for outsourcing their key working components."Korean Cultural Centre is a non-profit institution aligned with the Government of Republic of Korea to promote Korean Culture and facilitate cultural exchanges between countries. Korean Cultural Centre organizes programs under the category of Arts, music, literature, film and cuisine.