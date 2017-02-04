Reimagine Education with Lecturio

News By Tag
German Medical Education Videos Receive Global Award for Innovative Higher Education Pedagogies
Every year, attendees from the world's top universities and most promising EdTech startups gather together at the Reimagine Education Awards and Conference in order to exchange ideas to transform global education. Additionally, an international panel of 40 distinguished judges evaluates projects that are both innovative and scalable.
Lecturio users benefit from more than 500 hours of high-quality online video lectures given by hand-picked, award-winning medical instructors from the world's most renowned medical faculties such as Harvard, Yale or Brown. The content of the courses is updated and expanded regularly and conforms to the internationally upheld standards set by the MCAT and USMLE in the U.S. With Lecturio's notably successful blended learning method, students are able to use the learning resources (even on their mobile devices) to complement their conventional classes.
Martin Schlichte, founder and CEO of Lecturio, says: "In 2014 we developed a vision to create the best English medical courses worldwide. Doctors and medical staff are needed everywhere. But high-quality educational courses in English, with integrally sound content, and which are provided through an advanced eLearning system, were nowhere to be found. We filled this gap in an impressive manner."
You can find more information about Lecturio's medical education videos on the website: https://www.lecturio.com. The Reimagine Education application video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/
