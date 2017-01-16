News By Tag
ChiroTouch To Attend Dr. Jay Morgan's Seminar in Austin, TX
San Diego, CA—January 16, 2017—ChiroTouch™
"The chiropractic community is fortunate to have someone with Dr. Morgan's wealth of knowledge and experience,"
Dr. Morgan has been a chiropractor for over 30 years and has operated one of the most successful practices in the USA for decades. In addition, he has mentored over 8,000 offices worldwide and has opened over 1500 new offices. Dr. Morgan currently operates a unique mentoring program specifically designed for chiropractors giving them support online, 24/7 access to help, a specific weekly game plan, weekly new patient planning, staff motivation and management, and total turnkey support.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
