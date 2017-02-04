News By Tag
Startup Success "ALIVE" Launches New App GOOS
Camera Effects & Filters app makes video fun and easy for all
GOOS is a new video editing service that uses live filters and in-camera effects to create fun and one-of-a- kind 10 second videos. The key features of GOOS are its live filters and interactive stickers and effects. It's a real time video editing app, which means it is possible to add motion effects while filming with simple swipes and taps.
This is the second app from Maverick's founder and CEO Johnny Oh, and is part of a vision to expand the short form video industry. The company's first app, ALIVE, has received over 5 Million downloads to date from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Ben Martinez, age 13 from Queens, NY, says, "What I like about this app is that it's just like Snapchat so it's really easy to use and I can send my video to anybody I want. Some of my friends don't have Snapchat and with Snapchat, you can only send your videos to the Snapchat users but with GOOS, I can send my video to any other apps I have on the phone."
Jennifer Moor, age 16 from Pasadena, CA, is an avid Musical.ly fan. She says, "The other time, my friends and I were pretending like we were stuck in the Himalayan mountain and we were trying to dodge the snowball effect. I still laugh out loud when I look at the video. It's on my Instagram and I got so many likes and comments."
One of the main features of GOOS is interactiveness. The users can be part of a whole new world of imagination and engage in augmented reality. GOOS can be downloaded for free at https://itunes.apple.com/
