US Market Research Industry worth $24.3 billion by 2022
The rebounding labor market will lead to a rise in consumer spending, in turn expanding corporate profit. With recovery underway, revenue is forecast to increase at an average annual rate of 2.1%
Investor uncertainty represents the expected annualized change of the Standard & Poor's 500 over the next 30 days. An increase in expected change creates uncertainty in markets, as investors are typically averse to risk. Uncertainty in financial markets can be detrimental to corporate spending, although some uncertainty benefits industry operators as businesses seek more information before making investments. Overall, increased investor uncertainty results in lower spending on discretionary services such as market research. Investor uncertainty is expected to increase in 2017.
