Smart tips and tricks to setup your shaw email account on iphone and android

In today's world, the number of Shaw email users are increasing day by day.

Media Contact

All Support Number

regina.rays@ sbsind.in All Support Number

End

-- Due to the increasing popularity of this popular email service, the majority of the users has to set up their Shaw email account on different devices but the problem is that many users don't know the process of configuring their account. So, in this article, we will tell you the steps to set up your Shaw email account on iOS and Android devices. All the steps you will find in this article are recommended by the technical experts of the Shaw Email Technical Support.So, here are the steps to setup your Shaw email account on your iPhone.• Firstly, navigate to "Settings" icon.• In the next screen, after scrolling down, click on MAIL, CONTACTS, CALENDARS.• Next, after clicking on ADD ACCOUNT, "OTHER" and further "ADD MAIL ACCOUNT" has to be clicked.• Then, your name, along with the email address and password of your Shaw email account and under the description, "SHAW" has to be entered.• Next, the POP option has to be selected and "pop.shaw.ca", should be entered under the Host Name in Incoming Mail Server.• Under Outgoing Mail Server, "mail.shaw.ca"has to be entered under Host Name.• In steps 5-6, type your Shaw email address and password under User Name and password field.• Finally, click on SAVE -> CONTINUE -> YES.Here are the Shaw email account settings for your Android mobile:• For the IMAP incoming server settings, type "imap.shaw.ca", "993" under IMAP server and Port. and select SSL as security type.• For IMAP outgoing server settings, type "mail.shaw.ca"and "587" under SMTP server and port and select TLS as security type.• The same steps are for the POP settings except under the POP server, type "pop.shaw.ca"and "995" under port.• Under username and password field, type your Shaw email account address and password.So, if any of the above steps seems difficult for you to understand, you have to dial the Shaw Email Tech Support Phone Number in order to sort out your issue.Read More:- http://www.allsupportno.com/ shaw-email-technical- support