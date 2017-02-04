News By Tag
Smart tips and tricks to setup your shaw email account on iphone and android
In today's world, the number of Shaw email users are increasing day by day.
So, here are the steps to setup your Shaw email account on your iPhone.
• Firstly, navigate to "Settings" icon.
• In the next screen, after scrolling down, click on MAIL, CONTACTS, CALENDARS.
• Next, after clicking on ADD ACCOUNT, "OTHER" and further "ADD MAIL ACCOUNT" has to be clicked.
• Then, your name, along with the email address and password of your Shaw email account and under the description, "SHAW" has to be entered.
• Next, the POP option has to be selected and "pop.shaw.ca"
• Under Outgoing Mail Server, "mail.shaw.ca"
• In steps 5-6, type your Shaw email address and password under User Name and password field.
• Finally, click on SAVE -> CONTINUE -> YES.
Here are the Shaw email account settings for your Android mobile:
• For the IMAP incoming server settings, type "imap.shaw.ca"
• For IMAP outgoing server settings, type "mail.shaw.ca"
• The same steps are for the POP settings except under the POP server, type "pop.shaw.ca"
• Under username and password field, type your Shaw email account address and password.
So, if any of the above steps seems difficult for you to understand, you have to dial the Shaw Email Tech Support Phone Number in order to sort out your issue.
