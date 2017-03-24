Betty Moon Announces March 24 Release For New Album CHROME

Los Angeles Rock Singer-Songwriter Betty Moon sets official release date of March 24 for her new album CHROME and unveils new single "Sound."

-- Canadian export Betty Moon has been busy setting the stage for the release of her 8studio album. Set for a March 24, 2017 release, Moon will be releasing a series of singles from the album paired with music videos that take the viewer down the rabbit hole of her larger-than-life style, lyrics and sound. Her first single "Sound" premiered this week via Purevolume.com and is now available via online retailers.Put together as a concept record, Moon carefully spent the last year crafting songs that capture the story of her new life in Hollywood after relocating from Toronto. Moon is known for her fearless approach to creativity and ability to stay ahead of music trends that keeps her sound fresh and exciting.is the follow-up to her critically praised 2016 release, and was produced by Betty Moon and members of her band. Her last 4 albums have been released by Moon's label and production company Evolver Music, which is a successful Hollywood based company that releases music and produces music for film and TV.Betty Moon first signed with A&M Records while living in Canada and hasn't looked back since. With multiple major label and independent releases under her belt, Moon thinks only about what's next and ensures she always keeps her music fun, innovative and well-produced. Moon has been nominated for four Canadian CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. In addition, she has shared the stage and collaborated with many of today's top producing, recording and film industry talent."The idea behind CHROME was to project a beautiful, destructive and sexy concept of what life can be like when there is nothing holding you back. The drama, success and passion for music all comes together with this album. Each song was pieced together to tell a story that is bigger than you could imagine." –For more information please email:Bob BradleyPublicist714.321.1471"…You can't help but give Ms. Moon her due as a true child of the '60s who embodies that era's gung-ho spirit of sex and revolution and rock & roll...and who couldn't use a good healthy dose of that in these Skrillex times? " -is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker. Known for her sultry voice, rock n' roll attitude and visionary appeal, Moon is an always-evolving tour de force. Moon's music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Walking the Dead directed by Melanie Ansley, and Last Gasp starring Robert Patrick.Moon's first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released while living and touring throughout Canada. She has been nominated for four CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. Moon released multiple records after her debut album, which includes(EMI),and multiple releases via her label Evolver Music includingandIn 2010, Moon relocated to Los Angeles and released her 5album, which garnered airplay on famed L.A. rock radio station KROQ. In 2013, Moon was a featured artist at the Sunset Strip Music Festival, sharing the stage with Marilyn Manson, Quiet Riot and The Offspring. She continues to be a regular performer at iconic venues such as The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room in Hollywood. Her collaboration with top music industry professionals includes Kenny Aronoff, Randy Cooke, Wes Scantlin, John Christ, Jason Sutter, Glenn Milchem, Gavin Brown and Chris Lord-Alge.Moon's 8studio albumhas been announced for a March 24, 2017 release.