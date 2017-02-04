 
Industry News





"Coast" from Donnie Hanz is a Powerful Hip Hop Track on Soundcloud

"Coast" from Donnie Hanz is an amazing hip hop track that offers great rapping. This song has vocals from Driz Tha Piper and TayLo who are incredibly amazing.
 
 
DMV, Hawaii - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop sparks a clear mark of interest amongst fans since long. This genre of music is accepted by several people across the planet. In soundcloud, one can stumble upon amazing musicians and rappers who have distinctive styles. They mess around with wonderful hip hop and rap variations and fascinating fans. So, as to expertise some contemporary hip hop, soundcloud is the best option. Donnie Hanz offers out-of-the-box rapping for all his fans to enjoy and explore more. His new song – "Coast" ft. Driz Tha Piper and TayLo incorporates great beats and tunes with melodious vocals.

"Coast" ft. Driz Tha Piper and TayLo evokes a novel flavor of songs let alone crazy beats. The musical smoothness of the song is flowing with wonderful perfection. Listeners and fans of hip hop would be listening to it on a loop, for sure!

Hip hop culture have evolved in an extended way since the time it started. It has become melodious and new styles have come forward. The music-sharing website, soundcloud is proof enough that hip hop artists are creating it massive for themselves. One such rapper is Donnie Hanz, he has returned with a new track – "Coast" ft. Driz Tha Piper and TayLo. This is a song with big hip hop beats and wonderful sounds. The fusion of his lyrics with vocals in this track is offering harmony and showcasing great beats. The powerful vocals of the artist's, sound too good to be true with flowing rap and mix.

Donnie Hanz's track – "Coast" ft. Driz Tha Piper and TayLo is a fantastic track. The combo of keyboard and guitar tunes make this track an implausible hit. It is a must hear song for all fans and listeners of soundcloud. To know more about the song, or the artists – head over to soundcloud. Also, connect with the artists on other social media platforms.

To listen the song, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/donnie_hanz/coast-feat-drizzle-and...
