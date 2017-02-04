News By Tag
Birla Global University BBSR Emerged as Amongst the Top 3 MBA Colleges in Eastern India
The Birla Global University, located in Odisha, has become one of the top 3 MBA colleges in Eastern India.
The university has a full-time flagship MBA course that spans 2 years, and it comes with the track record for the highest placements and internships in the whole of Eastern India. The program is conducted closely with the corporate sector. From curriculum designing to the admission of students and final placement, corporate partners help the University in every way.
This is a self-funded University that offers the MBA course divided into as many as 6 trimesters. Students are also offered with a specialization from the third trimester in marketing, finance, HR and operations. The University has only a limited amount of seats, and gets thousands of applications from across the nation. It exhibits the type of demand that the 2-year course from the Birla Global University is getting.
The flagship MBA course unveils and nurtures the leadership qualities of candidates with the aid of summer internship, short-term projects and workshops. In the corporate world, time management is essential. It is one of the best features of the MBA program. The MBA course involves guest lectures and special industrial visits that can help students to understand different facets of the corporate world. The industrial visits and live projects are guided jointly by the industry faculty and managers, and are aimed to develop the understanding of students of the latest business practices and processes. It is mandatory for students to have a summer internship assignment with a corporation between the 1st year and the 2nd year. Students should also complete two or three short term projects.
The MBA course from Birla Global University consists of activity-based self-learning programs, regular interaction with experts from the industry, six-sigma certification course and capstone certification course. The course comes with the record for the best placements and internships in the whole of Eastern India.
About Birla Global University
A prestigious academic institution, Birla Global University has been set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC) in Kolkata. The institution aims to establish very high standards in academics and offers academic programs to students that are conducted in association with the corporate sector.
For further information and enquiries, please visit http://bgu.ac.in/
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna,
Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751029
Tel no: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001
Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900
Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001
Fax: 0674 – 7103002
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
