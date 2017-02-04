News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Buy Certified Premium Darjeeling Green Tea Directly From Gardens at Best Prices
The company owns several tea gardens in the area that specialize in green tea.
· Second Flush Risheehat Organic Wholeleaf Green Tea
· Special First Flush Green Tea
· Puttabog Darjeeling Organic Green Tea
· Birla Green Tea (25 Tea Bags)
"The benefits of green tea are known to everybody. The green tea from the tea estates of Darjeeling provides a perfect mix of flavor, aroma and taste that make them extremely popular among tea lovers. We own some of the famous tea gardens of the Darjeeling that specialize in green tea. Our aim is to bring the best quality of tea to tea lovers," opined the management of Jay Shree Tea. The company also deals with several variants of Assam tea and owns many tea gardens in the area too.
About Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited was incorporated on 27th October 1945. It is a part of the B K Birla Group, an inspiration for Indian entrepreneurs across generations. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is the third-largest tea producer in the world with 22 tea estates across India. It also owns tea estates in East Africa.
Certified tea tasters and tea estate managers ensure that customers get a true feeling of the tea they are ordering. It has won several awards and certificates in its six-decade journey. For more information, visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/
For more information, contact:
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
Industry House, (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017.
Phone: +91-33- 22827531-34
Fax: +91-33- 22827535
E-mail: info@jayshreetea.com
-- End--
Contact
Jay Shree Tea
***@jayshreetea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse