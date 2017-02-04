Plastivision India 2017 Registers a Record High of 200,000 Visitors!

 
Plastivision India
Plastivision India
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The 10th edition of Plastivision India, the premier plastic industry trade show that took place between 19th -23rd January 2017 was truly in a league of its own! This year, the trade fair was attended by record-breaking 200,000 visitors and, attracted over 1395+ exhibitors, out of which 400 exhibitors were from 23 countries.

The PVI trade fair, which occupied a massive footprint of NESCO ground, Goregaon served as the networking and communication platform for all important plastic domains. The event had 6 special pavilions – Plastiworld, IndiaMold, Green Pavillion, Plastics in Agriculture, Plastics in Metal, and Automation in Plastics, zoned out on the basis of their specialty. These allowed visitors to find companies of similar interest in a specific area easily.

The show was inaugurated by our honourable minister of heavy industries & public enterprises Shri Anant Geete. While speaking about the Plastivision Expo, Kailash Murarka, Chairman PVI-2017 said, "Plastivision India 2017 has set high benchmarks that are equal or more to most global shows."

Rituraj Gupta, Co-Chairman, PBI 2017 further said, "The show truly lived up to its commitment to the industry and delivered the value it deserved. The organizers are further committed to elevating the standards in the forthcoming shows".

This premium show brought together a comprehensive display of innovative technologies to ensure businesses provide solutions and stay prepared to tackle consumer demands. The show gave impetus to the 'Make in India' program as it also showcased a host of special initiatives such as job & Career fair, MSME clinic, technical seminars, solar solutions and lots more all under one roof!

Alongside the trade show, a series of concurrent events took place in different halls of the exhibition site. Top-flight speakers addressed topics including GST, production processes, conductivity in plastic, quality issues, improve job scheduling, shop floor planning for operations & staff and much more.

The Selfie booth at PVI was an entertainment centerpiece where scores of attendees and exhibitors captured their memories. The 'Gala Night', which took place on Saturday evening was an event to remember. The highlight of the evening was the live-in concert of prominent music-composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, who mesmerized audiences by charting out their back-to-back blockbuster songs.

Exhibitors at PVI highly praised PVI and AIPMA for giving them a platform to connect with their target audiences. Irrespective of whether exhibitors were showcasing moulds, dies, plastic-injected goods or 3D-printed prototypes, Plastivision 2017 gave them the opportunity to promote their brands as well as educate potential customers about their unique benefits.

About Plastivision:

Plastivision India 2017 is organized by All India Plastic Manufacturer's Association (AIPMA), the largest non-profit apex body that works towards the welfare of plastic fraternity. PVI has a glorious history of 30 years and has journeyed to become the top 10 plastic industry events globally.

http://www.plastivision.org

