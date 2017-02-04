 
News By Tag
* Asia Pharma Exhibition
* Vibro Sifter
* Vibro Screen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Meet pharmaceutical sieving specialists at Asia Pharma Expo 2017

Russell Finex to participate at Asia Pharma Expo with pharmaceutical screening solutions in Hall No. 2A, Stand 2006
 
 
Russell Finex at Asia Pharma Expo 2017
Russell Finex at Asia Pharma Expo 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Asia Pharma Exhibition
* Vibro Sifter
* Vibro Screen

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) is organizing the 9th edition of Asia Pharma Expo, an international exhibition focusing completely on pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies for South Asian pharmaceutical companies. The exhibition is scheduled to take place from 23-25 February 2017 at the Basundhara International Convention Centre (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh is growing at more than 18% annual growth and is emerging as a global hub for the Contract Manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations. To network with pharmaceutical manufacturers Russell Finex is participating for the first time in Asia Pharma Expo with their innovative separation equipment in Hall No. 2A, Stand-2006.

At the stand, Russell Finex will display the following innovative pharmaceutical separation solutions:

The Finex Ultima™: Exclusively available for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India, this high performance vibrating screen (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/) uses the latest in separation technology to achieve high quality, greater precision and higher throughput. Equipped with unique rubber suspension for high capacity sieving, open frame design for easy cleaning and high standard stainless steel contacts part for longevity.

The Russell Compact Sieve®: This industrial vibro sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) is popular in the pharmaceutical industry due to its compact design allowing it to easily fit where space is limited, and provides high capacity screening for wet or dry applications and safeguards operators health from dust and fumes.

Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is an ultrasonic vibrating sieve used to eliminate blinding and blocking of mesh (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) to provide consistent flow rates. This revolutionary ultrasonic deblinding system is very powerful and significantly increases screening capacity of wet or dry applications as low as 20 microns.

Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to discuss your unique pharmaceutical separation requirements.

Contact
Radhika Singh
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt
Email:***@russellfinex.com
Posted By:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Asia Pharma Exhibition, Vibro Sifter, Vibro Screen
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share