Meet pharmaceutical sieving specialists at Asia Pharma Expo 2017
Russell Finex to participate at Asia Pharma Expo with pharmaceutical screening solutions in Hall No. 2A, Stand 2006
The pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh is growing at more than 18% annual growth and is emerging as a global hub for the Contract Manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations. To network with pharmaceutical manufacturers Russell Finex is participating for the first time in Asia Pharma Expo with their innovative separation equipment in Hall No. 2A, Stand-2006.
At the stand, Russell Finex will display the following innovative pharmaceutical separation solutions:
The Finex Ultima™: Exclusively available for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India, this high performance vibrating screen
The Russell Compact Sieve®: This industrial vibro sifter
Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is an ultrasonic vibrating sieve used to eliminate blinding and blocking of mesh
