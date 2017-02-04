Former NHL Players Kyle and Eric Wellwood Invest in HeadCheck Health's Undisclosed Seed Round 1 2 Kyle & Eric Wellwood Athletic Therapist uses HeadCheck app at the sideline for Concussion testing VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- HeadCheck Health Inc., a Canadian company that has created a reliable and objective sideline concussion testing and management application (app) for sports teams, has closed an undisclosed amount of seed round financing. Kyle and Eric Wellwood, brothers who both formerly played in the National Hockey League (NHL), led the round that included other local Vancouver-based investors.



HeadCheck is backed by evidence-based science and uses gold-standard tests that assess concussion indicators such as symptoms, balance and cognitive function. It is the most comprehensive, and easiest to use concussion assessment tool available. Since launching the app in Summer 2016, the company has over 60 teams and over 1,800 athletes using HeadCheck as their primary tool for sideline concussion testing and management. The financing will enable HeadCheck to begin expanding operations to reach more teams and athletes, in addition to a continued focus on product development. Kyle and Eric Wellwood both played minor and professional hockey for many years, and they understand first-hand how important it is for athletic trainers and doctors to have instant access to reliable tools in order to make the appropriate medical decisions on the sidelines of sporting events. Kyle and Eric will also provide HeadCheck Health with industry resources, and assist in strategic direction.



"We are extremely happy that Kyle and Eric have chosen to make a strategic investment with HeadCheck Health. Their extensive industry experience and insight will be an asset to the company. They are passionate about concussion resources, and understand the magnitude of what we aim to achieve at HeadCheck," said Harrison Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of HeadCheck Health. "They've both seen first-hand the consequences of playing concussion-risk sports without solutions like ours, so they recognize the importance and value of accurately assessing concussions directly on the sidelines of sporting events with a mobile app."



"HeadCheck Health is making gold-standard concussion testing accessible to more athletes," said Kyle Wellwood, retired National Hockey League Player. "Ensuring that both children and adults are concussion tested before playing a contact sport is essential to reducing the incidents of long-term concussion related brain injuries. HeadCheck has made it affordable for all schools and organizations to conduct both baseline testing, and post-injury concussion assessments directly on the sidelines. The technology is easy to use, and all of an athlete's data can be time-stamped and securely stored for convenient access, at any time or any location."



About HeadCheck Health



The HeadCheck app runs baseline and post-injury concussion assessments at the sideline of sporting events. Backed by evidence-based science, the app tracks athletes' overall concussion health, and provides instant comparisons to past test performances. The mobile app is based off of the gold standard Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 (SCAT3), but is quicker to use than traditional paper assessments as it is digital and can be run from any location within minutes. HeadCheck measures a number of key identifiers of a concussion –including symptoms, balance and neurocognitive function. This allows medical professionals such as athletic trainers and doctors to make informed sideline decisions, reducing the mismanagement of athletes who are unfit to return to play. All data is time-stamped and securely stored for convenient 24/7 access. The data can follow the athlete to all future sports, providing a picture of risk management through historical data and trend analytics.







For more information on HeadCheck Health visit



About Kyle Wellwood



Kyle Wellwood (born May 16, 1983) played in the OHL for 4 years with an appearance at the World Jr. Hockey Championships where he represented Canada in winning a silver medal. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs 134th overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, playing his first three seasons in the NHL with Toronto before joining the Vancouver Canucks in 2008. He played two years with Canucks and now lives in Vancouver where he participates in alumni events. His furthest playoff run was with the San Jose Sharks, where they reached the conference finals. After one season with the Sharks, he signed with the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent, where he played the final two years of his NHL career.



About Eric Wellwood



Eric Wellwood (born March 6, 1990) is a Canadian and a former professional ice hockey player and current assistant coach for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He played parts of three NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Wellwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 4, 2010, after playing four seasons of junior hockey with the Windsor Spitfires, with whom he helped win two straight Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010. On April 7, 2013 during an AHL game, Wellwood was injured after his left skate accidentally cut the back of his right leg. His achilles tendon was 70 percent severed and three additional tendons were completely severed. After missing the entire 2013–14 season, Wellwood retired and was hired as an assistant coach by the Oshawa Generals. In the 2014-2015, Wellwood coached the Oshawa Generals to a Memorial Cup Championship. On May 20, 2016, Wellwood was named assistant coach for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).



Contact

Kari Kylo - SOMA Concepts & Solutions

***@somaworks.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619072/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619072/2 Kari Kylo - SOMA Concepts & Solutions End -- HeadCheck Health Inc., a Canadian company that has created a reliable and objective sideline concussion testing and management application (app) for sports teams, has closed an undisclosed amount of seed round financing. Kyle and Eric Wellwood, brothers who both formerly played in the National Hockey League (NHL), led the round that included other local Vancouver-based investors.HeadCheck is backed by evidence-based science and uses gold-standard tests that assess concussion indicators such as symptoms, balance and cognitive function. It is the most comprehensive, and easiest to use concussion assessment tool available. Since launching the app in Summer 2016, the company has over 60 teams and over 1,800 athletes using HeadCheck as their primary tool for sideline concussion testing and management. The financing will enable HeadCheck to begin expanding operations to reach more teams and athletes, in addition to a continued focus on product development. Kyle and Eric Wellwood both played minor and professional hockey for many years, and they understand first-hand how important it is for athletic trainers and doctors to have instant access to reliable tools in order to make the appropriate medical decisions on the sidelines of sporting events. Kyle and Eric will also provide HeadCheck Health with industry resources, and assist in strategic direction."We are extremely happy that Kyle and Eric have chosen to make a strategic investment with HeadCheck Health. Their extensive industry experience and insight will be an asset to the company. They are passionate about concussion resources, and understand the magnitude of what we aim to achieve at HeadCheck," said Harrison Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of HeadCheck Health. "They've both seen first-hand the consequences of playing concussion-risk sports without solutions like ours, so they recognize the importance and value of accurately assessing concussions directly on the sidelines of sporting events with a mobile app.""HeadCheck Health is making gold-standard concussion testing accessible to more athletes," said Kyle Wellwood, retired National Hockey League Player. "Ensuring that both children and adults are concussion tested before playing a contact sport is essential to reducing the incidents of long-term concussion related brain injuries. HeadCheck has made it affordable for all schools and organizations to conduct both baseline testing, and post-injury concussion assessments directly on the sidelines. The technology is easy to use, and all of an athlete's data can be time-stamped and securely stored for convenient access, at any time or any location."The HeadCheck app runs baseline and post-injury concussion assessments at the sideline of sporting events. Backed by evidence-based science, the app tracks athletes' overall concussion health, and provides instant comparisons to past test performances. The mobile app is based off of the gold standard Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3 (SCAT3), but is quicker to use than traditional paper assessments as it is digital and can be run from any location within minutes. HeadCheck measures a number of key identifiers of a concussion –including symptoms, balance and neurocognitive function. This allows medical professionals such as athletic trainers and doctors to make informed sideline decisions, reducing the mismanagement of athletes who are unfit to return to play. All data is time-stamped and securely stored for convenient 24/7 access. The data can follow the athlete to all future sports, providing a picture of risk management through historical data and trend analytics. HeadCheck Health App Demonstration . HeadCheck is the most comprehensive, easy to use concussion assessment tool at the most affordable price.For more information on HeadCheck Health visit www.headcheckhealth.com Kyle Wellwood (born May 16, 1983) played in the OHL for 4 years with an appearance at the World Jr. Hockey Championships where he represented Canada in winning a silver medal. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs 134th overall in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, playing his first three seasons in the NHL with Toronto before joining the Vancouver Canucks in 2008. He played two years with Canucks and now lives in Vancouver where he participates in alumni events. His furthest playoff run was with the San Jose Sharks, where they reached the conference finals. After one season with the Sharks, he signed with the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent, where he played the final two years of his NHL career.Eric Wellwood (born March 6, 1990) is a Canadian and a former professional ice hockey player and current assistant coach for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He played parts of three NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Wellwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 4, 2010, after playing four seasons of junior hockey with the Windsor Spitfires, with whom he helped win two straight Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010. On April 7, 2013 during an AHL game, Wellwood was injured after his left skate accidentally cut the back of his right leg. His achilles tendon was 70 percent severed and three additional tendons were completely severed. After missing the entire 2013–14 season, Wellwood retired and was hired as an assistant coach by the Oshawa Generals. In the 2014-2015, Wellwood coached the Oshawa Generals to a Memorial Cup Championship. On May 20, 2016, Wellwood was named assistant coach for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Source : HeadCheck Health Email : ***@somaworks.com Tags : Business , Startup , Concussion , Seed , Investment Industry : Business , Finance , Health , Sports , Technology Location : Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada Subject : Joint Ventures Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number HeadCheck Health PRs HeadCheck Health Partners with SportMedBC to Provide Evidence-Based Concussion Testing Launch of HeadCheck App Bridges Gap Between Academia and Industry HeadCheck Health Secures UBC Varsity Athletics as First Customer

