There Are Two Versions Of Donald T

Donald Tusk In The European Union and Donald Trump In The United States of America

End

-- They are both spruiking their disparate versions of Utopia. Donald Tusk was appointed President of the European Council and Donald Trump won the Electoral College vote in the USA. Both of these Unions have polarised political voters, a small proportion of swing voters and a substantial population of disinterested non-voters.Controversy seems to bring out a few extra voters. The EU parliamentarian vote has dropped to 42.5%. In the USA it is estimated that approximately 54 - 58% of voters turned out for the 2016 presidential election. Even the UK Brexit vote only attracted 72.2% of the possible voters.Is it possible that the non-voters do not want to be held responsible for the outcome and can always truthfully say, 'Don't blame me! I didn't vote for them/this/that.' On the other hand, they may also think that none of the candidates are worth voting for or maybe they are as egocentric as the politicians and think that there is nothing in this for me.Is the democratic way forward to counter voter resistance, the Australian model of compulsory voting? Would these electorates benefit from such a move? The Australian model shows polarised voting and minor parties holding disproportionate power. It must be pointed out that this could be due to the preference voting system whereby the candidate with the largest primary vote may not be the overall winner. The preference voting system is optional and does not have to be used alongside compulsory voting.Is there another way? Possibly the Dukiesland model:"… the rule of change, whereby eighty percent of the voting population had to freely vote and over fifty percent of the total electorate had to be in favour of the change being introduced."What would happen if not enough politicians were elected? Not a lot. The laws of the land still stand but no new laws are added to the statute books. Government revenue will still be collected and spent based on the existing percentage allocations. At the next election, people could decide whether they want a politician or not.Dukiesland is a fictional country that can be discovered in Don Langdon's novel "Pre Dot Blue Moon" which is a politically incorrect sci-fi comedy set somewhere in space and time. The non-human Skuide have been conned into helping a planet's inhabitants but they are not told for what purpose, so they make up their own rules, well guidelines, or possibly something a little looser. Take a look at how they deal with love, patriotism and drugs.The book and the author's profile can be found on Smashwords:About SmashwordsFounded in 2008, Smashwords is the leading distributor of self-published e-books. More than 60,000 authors, small presses and literary agents around the world publish over 440,000 e-books through Smashwords. Smashwords makes e-book publishing fast, free and easy. Smashwords distributes to major online retailers such as the Apple iBookstore, Barnes & Noble, Sony, Kobo, Baker & Taylor Blio, Page Foundry and the Diesel eBook Store. Smashwords is based in Los Gatos, California, and can be reached on the web at http://www.smashwords.com .Visit the official Smashwords blog at http://blog.smashwords.com/About Don LangdonDon Langdon was born in England and has lived in Australia for over thirty years.Since graduating from university he has lived on three continents and spent a quarter of the last three decades travelling on business covering four continents. However, he is at pains to point out that he has not fashioned any of the characters he has written about on any single living soul.Contact:Don Langdonfirstnamelastnamefortyfour at yahoodotcomdotau