Hawai'i's Only Grammy Award Nominated Singer Songwriter Set to Attend the 2017 Grammy Awards

Kalani Pe'a

Contact

AWJ Platinum PR

***@awjplatinum.com AWJ Platinum PR

End

-- Grammy nominee, Singer/Songwriter/Producer and Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner/Educator Kalani Pe'a is set to appear at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday,February 12th. Pe'a is among the final five nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. Other contenders in the category consist of Cajun, Zydeco and Native American music. Pe'a, however, is the only finalist representing Hawai'i."I am so honored and blessed to be the first Hawaiian immersion graduate and educator representing my kupuna (ancestors), Makua (parents) and 'ohana in the Grammy's next year," Pe'a said.Pe'a recently performed at "We Are Friends: A Lifetime Party of '70's Hawaiian music-A Mele Mei" in L.A. The host of this event was Billy V and featured performances saluting some of Hawai'i's legendary artists of the '70's: with Henry Kapono, Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Malani Bilyeu, Gaylord Holomalia and more!The 59th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to be televised live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, 2017.For more information about Kalani Pe'a, please visit:Contact:Allan CoolCreative Arts Director, Lead Media Contact & ManagerT: 808-936-4730Email: kalanipeamusic@gmail.comBelinda FosterLos Angeles Liaison/PublicistT: 424-222-0990Email: info@awjplatinum.com