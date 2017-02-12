 
Hawai'i's Only Grammy Award Nominated Singer Songwriter Set to Attend the 2017 Grammy Awards

 
 
Kalani Pe'a
Kalani Pe'a
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy nominee, Singer/Songwriter/Producer and Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner/Educator Kalani Pe'a is set to appear at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday,February 12th. Pe'a is among the final five nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category. Other contenders in the category consist of Cajun, Zydeco and Native American music. Pe'a, however, is the only finalist representing Hawai'i.

"I am so honored and blessed to be the first Hawaiian immersion graduate and educator representing my kupuna (ancestors), Makua (parents) and 'ohana in the Grammy's next year," Pe'a said.

Pe'a recently performed at "We Are Friends: A Lifetime Party of '70's Hawaiian music-A Mele Mei" in L.A. The host of this event was Billy V and featured performances saluting some of Hawai'i's legendary artists of the '70's: with Henry Kapono, Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Malani Bilyeu, Gaylord Holomalia and more!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to be televised live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

For more information about Kalani Pe'a, please visit:

http://www.kalanipeamusic.com

Contact:

Allan Cool

Creative Arts Director, Lead Media Contact & Manager

T: 808-936-4730

Email: kalanipeamusic@gmail.com


Belinda Foster

Los Angeles Liaison/Publicist

T: 424-222-0990

Email: info@awjplatinum.com

