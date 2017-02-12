News By Tag
Hawai'i's Only Grammy Award Nominated Singer Songwriter Set to Attend the 2017 Grammy Awards
"I am so honored and blessed to be the first Hawaiian immersion graduate and educator representing my kupuna (ancestors), Makua (parents) and 'ohana in the Grammy's next year," Pe'a said.
Pe'a recently performed at "We Are Friends: A Lifetime Party of '70's Hawaiian music-A Mele Mei" in L.A. The host of this event was Billy V and featured performances saluting some of Hawai'i's legendary artists of the '70's: with Henry Kapono, Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Malani Bilyeu, Gaylord Holomalia and more!
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to be televised live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12, 2017.
For more information about Kalani Pe'a, please visit:
http://www.kalanipeamusic.com
Contact:
Allan Cool
Creative Arts Director, Lead Media Contact & Manager
T: 808-936-4730
Email: kalanipeamusic@
Belinda Foster
Los Angeles Liaison/Publicist
T: 424-222-0990
Email: info@awjplatinum.com
