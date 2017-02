"Romantic's" website page invites all to celebrate Valentine's season

Valentine's season is a time for everyone -- couples AND singles -- to celebrate romance, says Jacquée T. She composes a "Valentine's Home Page" featuring select articles, suggestions, and an audio, to enhance the Valentine's season mood.

-- Jacquée Thomas, known as Jacquée T., encourages folks to celebrate romance every day via her websitecom. And for Valentine's season, she invites everyone to celebrate via an honorary "'Romantic's' Valentine's Home Page."To elaborate ....●"Miss T. designed.com to tap into folks' romantic side."If you are in a couple, great!" she says."If you are between relationships, great!" Miss T. emphasizes aattitude. She features articles and suggestions from herperspective, via select categories, including CINEMA, THE GREEN ROMANTIC, and FIRST DATES.Valentine's Day celebrates romantic love. Every adult has experience with that.So Valentine's Day is everyone's holiday, and it is romantic!It renders celebration.Miss T. composed a page to celebrate the romantic holiday, that includes selectfeatures.The features include• romantic movies to bring a pitter-pat to everyone's hearts• suggestions for singles to celebrate Valentines' season, and a Valentine's cocktail recipe• an "A romantic moment, by Jacquée T. audio feature: "Celebrate Valentine's Day."Link to A.com: Valentine's "Home Page" at http://www.aromanticsperspective.com/ valentines-features- ...