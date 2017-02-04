News By Tag
"Romantic's" website page invites all to celebrate Valentine's season
Valentine's season is a time for everyone -- couples AND singles -- to celebrate romance, says Jacquée T. She composes a "Valentine's Home Page" featuring select articles, suggestions, and an audio, to enhance the Valentine's season mood.
To elaborate ....
"Romantic" everyday meets "Celebrate the 'Romantic season'"
●"Romantic" everyday
Miss T. designed A Romantic's Perspective.com to tap into folks' romantic side.
"If you are in a couple, great!" she says."If you are between relationships, great!" Miss T. emphasizes a romantic attitude. She features articles and suggestions from her romantic's perspective, via select categories, including CINEMA, THE GREEN ROMANTIC, and FIRST DATES.
● Valentine's holiday
Valentine's Day celebrates romantic love. Every adult has experience with that.
So Valentine's Day is everyone's holiday, and it is romantic!
It renders celebration.
Romantic's "Valentine's Home Page"
Miss T. composed a page to celebrate the romantic holiday, that includes select A Romantic's Persepctive features.
The features include
• romantic movies to bring a pitter-pat to everyone's hearts
• suggestions for singles to celebrate Valentines' season, and a Valentine's cocktail recipe
• an "A romantic moment, by Jacquée T. audio feature: "Celebrate Valentine's Day."
More information
Link to A Romantic's Perspective.com: Valentine's "Home Page" at http://www.aromanticsperspective.com/
End
