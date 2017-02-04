 
Attorney Michèle Bissada Will Be a Featured Presenter at the Upcoming AFCC-CA Annual Conference

Attorney Michèle Bissada, Partner at Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada LLP, Will Give a Presentation Entitled, "How Attorneys and Consultants Can Best GUIDE the Client," at the AFCC-CA Annual Conference.
 
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Michèle Bissada of Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada LLP will be speaking at the upcoming Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC-CA) Annual Conference. The workshop entitled, "How Attorneys and Consultants Can Best GUIDE the Client," will take place on the morning of Sunday, February 12th, 2017. Attorney Bissada will be presenting alongside Nancy Olesen, Ph.D.

Workshop attendees will learn how to: (1) Describe the ways that mental health professionals can help attorneys and their clients through the evaluation and litigation process. (2) Differentiate ethical from unethical "coaching" while helping attorneys and clients. (3) Provide effective feedback to parents and to attorneys about the strengths and weaknesses of the case, the parenting, and other factors facing the family.

The workshop will focus on how working with high-conflict families takes planning, preparation, and collaboration with legal and mental health counterparts. This multidisciplinary panel will propose ways to guide clients through the process. Topics will include tips for professionals on how to address substantive issues, ideas on breaking clients' bad habits; and pointers on giving child development issues and advice—all within ethical bounds. The panel will discuss educating clients on custody evaluations and recommending mediation and the best communication practices. Case examples will highlight how attorneys and consultants can guide clients through the unique challenges of high-conflict situations.

More information on this workshop and the AFCC-CA Conference can be found on the association's website.

Interested parties can contact Flicker, Kerin, Kruger & Bissada LLP online at http://www.fkkblaw.com/. The firm's Menlo Park family law attorneys have been representing clients in the mid-Peninsula for more than 40 years.
