February 2017





iLPixel launches Image Manipulation Check to improve integrity of images

 
Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- iLPixel has released its new image fraud checking solution.  Image Manipulation Check allows researchers, editors and publishers to access the cloud-based solution to check  images from the microscope for manipulation and plagiarism.

Image Manipulation Check is offered to different users with various purposes.  Individual researchers, universities, government research institutes, editors and publishers all strive to preserve research integrity.

"What we do is game changing," says Yuki Shimihara, CEO and Founder of iLPixel. "Imagine if your paper was accused of image fraud and what it would mean for your research career. No researcher, funding agency or publisher wants to be put in that position."

Image Manipulation Check employs image analysis technology to assess the risk of manipulation and plagiarism when comparing the unique pixel information each image possesses.

For managers, there is a separate admin platform that allows management and user groups to review users' activities in real-time.  Also offered are monthly reports and feedback based on actual usage data such as total uploads, detection rates and level of manipulation.

To learn more about Image Manipulation Check,

Contact  Judy Lee, +82 10 6413 9174, judylee@ilpixel.com.

iLPixel

From its inception in 2000 at the University of Tokyo, iLPixel has become a global leader in the field of image analysis. iLPixel has a world best track record for  the development of image processing software to detect image manipulation and plagiarism in research papers. The iLPixel website is here: www.ilpixel.com

Feb 09, 2017



